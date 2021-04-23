Japanese brand ANAORI, a leader in manufacturing carbon graphite products, has developed a groundbreaking cooking tool that combines new technologies and natural materials in a unique design. In the coming weeks, renowned chefs from around the world will apply their expertise to showcase the potential of ANAORI kakugama.

ANAORI kakugama

ANAORI kakugama: The Culinary Tool Combining Tradition and Innovation

The philosophy of ANAORI was born out of respect for Japanese culture, rooted in a tradition of living in harmony with nature. Naturality according to ANAORI means understanding the principles of nature without confronting it, multiplying its powers by means of minimal intervention, in order to best utilise it. The Japanese company unveils two ANAORI kakugama models in two different sizes, to cook with the rhythm of the seasons and define a new form of minimalism: the union of functionality, elegance and perfection. At the crossroads of tradition and innovation is a groundbreaking product for chefs and foodies alike. ANAORI channels its technological expertise to carve a brand-new cooking tool from a solid block of carbon graphite, redefining timeless minimalism in a meticulously crafted product.

ANAORI kakugama is sculpted into a minimalistic cube and accented with chamfered edges inspired by Japanese tea ceremony architecture.

ANAORI kakugama brings us back to basics, where cooking is most effective in its simplest form. With minimal intervention, nature works to enhance the essence of each ingredient, embodying the principle that cooking is in our second nature. Multifunctional yet simple, this product guides us back to the essentials of living with nature.

