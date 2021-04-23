The "Europe Kombucha Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, and Rest of Europe shape the market in this region.

In the United Kingdom, the inclination of customers towards pursuing a healthy diet, along with opting for functional beverages, is boosting the demand for kombucha. Moreover, the growing manufacturers of kombucha have also fueled their demand in the past few years.

Several companies, including Go Kombucha, are marketing kombucha online, further gaining higher profits as the demand for kombucha surges across the nation. Besides, kombucha's good taste and health-enhancing capabilities is another reason augmenting its demand among the consumers. Furthermore, the introduction of flavored kombucha by international companies have expanded their business, in turn, boosting the kombucha market on a growth path in the United Kingdom.

On the other hand, the hectic lifestyle has led to high incidences of stress-related health problems, such as slow digestion, gastrointestinal disorders, and others, in Italy. This has surged the demand and sales of kombucha in the country.

Furthermore, the awareness among the consumers about the importance of healthy dietary habits and lifestyle to practice prevention over cure, has surged across Italy.

Moreover, it is also anticipated that the demand for health drinks such as kombucha, having numerous functionalities, will surge in the next few years. Hence, all these factors generate several opportunities for the kombucha market in Italy.

COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK

The renowned enterprises in the kombucha market consist of Health-Ade Kombucha, Live Soda LLC, New Age Beverages Corporation, Suja Life LLC, Go Kombucha, Revive Kombucha, and GTs Living Foods.

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. GTS Living Foods

6.2. Pepsico Inc (Kevita Kombucha)

6.3. Health-Ade Kombucha

6.4. Revive Kombucha

6.5. The Hain Celestial Group Inc

6.6. Brew Dr Kombucha

6.7. Humm Kombucha LLC

6.8. Wonder Drink Kombucha

6.9. Makana Beverages Inc (Thebu Kombucha)

6.10. Nessalla Kombucha

6.11. Live Soda LLC

6.12. Go Kombucha

6.13. Kosmic Kombucha

6.14. New Age Beverages Corporation (Bucha Kombucha)

6.15. Suja Life LLC

