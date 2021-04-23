BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Director Dealing
PR Newswire
London, April 23
BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited
LEI: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons
23 April 2021
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
|a)
|Name
|Hugh Scott-Barrett
|b)
|Position / status
|Non-Executive Director and PDMR of BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited
|c)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial Notification
|2.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|23 April 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|g)
|Currency
|GBP - British Pound
Following this purchase, Mr Scott-Barrett's total holding will be 65,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company.
Enquiries
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
+44 (0)1481 745001
BMO COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de