Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 23.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Ist das Joe Bidens Lieblingsaktie und zugleich das Übernahmeziel Nr. 1?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 2395 ISIN: GG00B4ZPCJ00 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BMO COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BMO COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
23.04.2021 | 12:58
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Director Dealing

BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Director Dealing

PR Newswire

London, April 23

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited

LEI: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons

23 April 2021

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)NameHugh Scott-Barrett
b)Position / statusNon-Executive Director and PDMR of BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited
c)Initial notification / amendmentInitial Notification
2.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.7992265,000
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price

N/A
e)Date of the transaction23 April 2021
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange
g)CurrencyGBP - British Pound

Following this purchase, Mr Scott-Barrett's total holding will be 65,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company.

Enquiries
Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

+44 (0)1481 745001

BMO COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.