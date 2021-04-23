NEO Finance AB: Decisions of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of NEO Finance, AB which Took Place on 23th April 2021

The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of NEO Finance, AB (legal entity code 303225546, address: A. Vivulskio street 7, Vilnius; Company) took place on 23 April 2021, the shareholders attending the meeting held 3 096 016 shares, which entitled them to 3 096 016 votes (i.e. 79,83% of votes granted by all shares of the Company). The following decisions have been taken at the General Meeting of Shareholders: 1. Organizational issues of the General Meeting of Shareholders. Decision: As the Chairman of the Meeting elect representative of UAB "ERA CAPITAL" Evaldas Remeikis. As Secretary of the Meeting elect Mantas Drakšas. 2. Approval of consolidated set of annual financial statements of the Company for the period between 01/01/2020 and 31/12/2020; Decision: Taken for the information annual report of the Company for the year 2020, prepared by the Company. Taken for the information Auditor's report on the Company's financial statements. To approve consolidated set of annual financial statements of the Company for the period between 01/01/2020 and 31/12/2020, audited by UAB Grand Thorton Baltic (certified auditor Genadij Mikušev). To mandate the Head of Administration the Company or a person authorized by him/her to sign all necessary documents and to perform all necessary actions in order to submit consolidated set of annual financial statements of the Company to the Register of Legal Entities and the Bank of Lithuania. 3. Approval of the Company's profit (loss) distribution for 2020. Decision: Not to distribute (accumulate) losses for the financial year which ended 31/12/2020. 4. Regarding the appointment of the auditor to audit consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year which will end in 31/12/2021. Decision: To elect the audit company UAB Grand Thorton Baltic, code 30056169, to perform the Company's audit for the financial year which will end in 31 December 2021. Set the amount of the fee payable for audit services for the year 2021 - not more than EUR 5 800 (Five thousand and eight hundreds euros) plus VAT. To mandate the Head of Administration the Company or a person authorized by him/her to sign all necessary documents and to perform all necessary actions in order to conclude an agreement with the selected audit company and to submit the related data to the Bank of Lithuania. CEO Aleksejus Loskutovas Email: aleksejus@neofinance.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=854251