ForFarmers N.V.: Resolutions Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ForFarmers N.V.; Jan van Nieuwenhuizen new chairman of the Supervisory Board

Resolutions Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ForFarmers N.V.;

Jan van Nieuwenhuizen new chairman of the Supervisory Board



During the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of ForFarmers N.V. (hereafter: the 'General Meeting' and 'ForFarmers' respectively), which was held today and which was available for participation by audio webcast, the shareholders adopted the ForFarmers annual accounts over the 2020 financial year and approved the dividend proposal for the same financial year.



Dividend of €0.29 per ordinary share will be paid entirely in cash to the shareholders of ForFarmers, after deducting 15% dividend tax. The ex-dividend date is 27 April 2021 and payment will take place on 7 May 2021.



Other resolutions

An advisory vote was cast in favour of the 2020 remuneration report (83.4% in favour).

All members of the Executive Board have been discharged from performing their duties during the financial year 2020.

All members of the Supervisory Board have been discharged from performing their duties during the financial year 2020.

KPMG Accountants N.V. has been appointed as auditor of ForFarmers for auditing the 2021 financial statements and board report.

The remuneration policy for the Supervisory Board has been adopted, effective as of the financial year 2021.

Mr J.L. van Nieuwenhuizen has been appointed as member of the Supervisory Board.

The Executive Board has been designated as the authorized body, upon approval of the Supervisory Board, to issue ordinary shares and grant rights to subscribe for ordinary shares with a limitation up to 10% of the issued ordinary shares for the duration of 18 months.

The Executive Board has been designated as the authorized body, upon approval of the Supervisory Board, to restrict or exclude the pre-emptive right of shareholders for the duration of 18 months.

The Executive Board has been authorised, upon approval of the Supervisory Board, to have ForFarmers acquire (other than without consideration) shares in its own share capital (irrespective of the type) up to a maximum of 10% of the issued share capital of ForFarmers (determined at the time of the General Meeting).

This authorization to acquire own shares enables the Executive Board to execute employee participation plans 2021 (cf. the employee participation plan 2020 involved 197,266 shares).





Start date share buy-back programme for the employee participation plans 2020

Following the General Meeting, the Executive Board, upon approval of the Supervisory Board, decided to start, as of 28 April 2021, with the share buy-back programme for the employee participation plans 2021. The progress of this purchase programme will be disclosed weekly by means of a press release.

Jan van Nieuwenhuizen new chairman of the Supervisory Board of ForFarmers

Following the resolution of the AGM to appoint Jan van Nieuwenhuizen to the Supervisory Board, Coöperatie FromFarmers U.A. has, in its capacity as priorty shareholder*, appointed Mr Jan van Nieuwenhuizen as new chairman of the Supervisory Board of ForFarmers, succeeding Mr Cees de Jong who has stepped down at the end of the AGM.

This press release contains information which qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7, paragraph 1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

(*) Coöperatie FromFarmers holds the priority share of ForFarmers as long as it can exercise the voting right and / or give voting instructions on the reference date of 1 January of each year for at least 20% of the total votes to be cast on ordinary shares. If this percentage is above 50%, Coöperatie FromFarmers also has the right, among other things, to appoint a supervisory board member as chairman after consultation with the Supervisory Board.

