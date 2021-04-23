DGAP-Ad-hoc: OPDEnergy, S.A. / Key word(s): IPO

April 23, 2021 OPDENERGY HOLDING, S.A. CNMV approves the prospectus for the initial offering of ordinary shares of Opdenergy OPDENERGY HOLDING, S.A. ("Opdenergy" or the "Company") expects to raise gross proceeds of approximately €375 million through the initial offering of new ordinary shares, and existing shareholders will grant a secondary over-allotment option for an additional amount of up to €37.5 million through the sale of existing ordinary shares of the Company (the "Offering"). The Offering is mainly addressed to international qualified institutional investors, with a non-qualified investors tranche (for employees of the Company and selected related non-qualified investors). The listing is expected to take place on May 7, 2021 under the ticker "OPDE".

According to the indicative and non-binding Offering price range, which has been set between €4.26 and €5.20 per Share (as defined below), the market capitalization of Opdenergy following the Offering would range between €826 and €926 million. The Spanish Securities Market Commission (Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores, "CNMV") has approved and registered today the prospectus (the "Prospectus") for the Offering and the admission to listing on the Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia Stock Exchanges (the "Spanish Stock Exchanges"). The Company expects to issue new ordinary shares for an initial amount of approximately €375 million (the "New Offered Shares"). The Offering may be extended with the sale of existing ordinary shares representing up to 10% of the New Offered Shares (an additional approximate amount of €37.5 million) (the "Additional Shares" and, together with the New Offered Shares, the "Shares") if the Joint Global Coordinators (as defined below) exercise the over-allotment option granted by the Company's existing shareholders (Aldrovi, S.L., Jalasa Ingeniería, S.L. Unipersonal and Marearoja Internacional, S.L. - collectively, the "Selling Shareholders"). Following admission to listing of the Company's ordinary shares on the Spanish Stock Exchanges, the Company and the Selling Shareholders will be subject to a 180-day lock-up restriction and the Company's senior management team and employees subscribing for New Offered Shares in the non-qualified investors tranche to a 365-day lock-up restriction. Following the Offering, the Selling Shareholders will remain the majority shareholders of Opdenergy. The Offering will consist of two tranches and will be primarily addressed to international qualified institutional investors. It will include a non-qualified investors tranche which will not exceed €11.5 million in gross proceeds, addressed to certain employees of the Company and its subsidiaries in Spain, as well as to selected related non-qualified investors in the European Union. The admission to listing on the Spanish Stock Exchanges is expected to take place on May 7, 2021 under the ticker "OPDE". The indicative and non-binding Offering price range has been set at between €4.26 and €5.20 per Share which would place the approximate market capitalization of Opdenergy following the Offering between €826 and €926 million. The final Offering price is expected to be determined on or about May 5, 2021, following the completion of a book-building process which will start on April 23, 2021. Banco Santander, S.A. and Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG will be acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners (the "Joint Global Coordinators") for the Offering. BofA Securities Europe S.A., Alantra Capital Markets, S.V., S.A., Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG and RBC Capital Markets (Europe) GmbH will be acting as Joint Bookrunners (together with the Joint Global Coordinators, the "Managers"). Evercore and Rothschild & Co. will be acting as financial advisers to the Company. Becoming a publicly listed company will provide Opdenergy with additional advantages, including brand recognition, enhanced transparency and corporate governance, reinforced institutional profile; and it is also expected to strengthen and institutionalize Opdenergy's relationship with internal and external stakeholders, while broadening the shareholder base by incorporating institutional investors and a diversified base of international shareholders, thus improving the Company's access to international public capital markets. In addition, the Company is well positioned to play an active role in the transition to Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") investing, providing for an opportunity to invest in an asset that will contribute positively and in an active manner to the transition towards a decarbonized world while simultaneously targeting sustainable long-term returns. Luis Cid, CEO of Opdenergy, stated: "The Offering represents a key milestone for Opdenergy in its path to become a large-scale IPP in Europe and the Americas. The Company is currently in an ideal position benefiting from a robust balance sheet, a high quality and well-diversified operating portfolio and a tangible and attractive pipeline located in selected OECD markets. The Offering proceeds will allow us to accelerate and fuel our ambitious business plan. At Opdenergy we remain fully committed to continue developing renewable energy projects in our markets, with a profitable and business-oriented strategy focusing on sustainability, and to continue delivering clean energy to our clients."

INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY Opdenergy is a well-established and fully integrated independent producer of sustainable energy, focused on the production of solar photovoltaic ("PV") and onshore wind power, with a presence in selected OECD renewable energy markets. In particular, Opdenergy is present and has pipeline projects in five European markets (Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, France and Poland) and three markets in the Americas (the United States, Chile and Mexico). Opdenergy's vertically integrated approach, with in-house expertise and integrated capabilities along the entire value chain, ensures valuable understanding of and control over the projects' development, structuring, financing, construction and operation and maintenance. As of the date of this announcement, the Company's operating, ready for operation and under construction portfolio includes 13[1] solar PV plants and one onshore wind plant, with an aggregate gross installed capacity of c.583.7 MW (including plants in respect of which the Company owns non-controlling interests) and an attributable installed capacity of c.468.3 MW. Approximately 104.3 MW of gross installed capacity correspond to Sol de los Andes, a wholly-owned solar PV plant located in Chile that is under construction, and the remaining gross installed capacity of c.479.4 MW (c.364 MW on an attributable basis) correspond to operating plants and plants which are ready for operation[2]. In addition, the Company has an attractive growth profile with a pipeline having an aggregate gross capacity of c.9.4 GW, of which c.3.7 GW relates to projects that are currently at the most advanced stages (backlog and advanced stage projects), which the Company expects to undertake in the short to medium term. The Offering represents the next step in Opdenergy's long-term development and ongoing transformation to become a large-scale geographically diversified independent power producer ("IPP"). Net proceeds from the primary component of the Offering will be fully dedicated to partially fund the equity portion of the capital expenditures and investment requirements associated with the development and construction of the c.3.7 GW that corresponds to the Company's most mature pipeline projects, which includes c.907 MW of backlog projects, located in Spain and the United States, and c.2,781 MW of advanced stage projects. More than 93% of the backlog and advanced pipeline capacity is expected to reach a Ready-to-Build ("RTB") stage before the end of 2022, providing high visibility regarding the deployment in the short term of funds raised in the Offering. Opdenergy has a clear vision and a well-defined strategy oriented towards the achievement of its medium-term targets while promoting sustainable development. The Company is focused on OECD countries, creditworthy investment-grade off-takers and hard currency-denominated (or hard currency-linked) energy sales, which are supported primarily by long-term power purchase agreements ("PPAs") or other types of remuneration arrangements such as public remuneration plans with fixed or stabilized remuneration prices (or a combination thereof), for most of its power production, providing the Company with significant visibility with respect to future revenues. Opdenergy has a proven track-record in executing renewable-energy projects and delivering targets, having developed and overseen the commissioning of more than 800 MW in more than 70 different projects over the past 15 years, and having financed or transacted approximately €2.0bn across different geographies. The Company is led by a dynamic, highly qualified and experienced management team with over 64 years of combined experience in the sector, with a proven track-record identifying and executing new market and development opportunities and that has been directly responsible for Opdenergy's growth in recent years. ESG is at the core of Opdenergy's strategy and its key initiatives are designed in order to ensure that the Company plays an active role in the ESG transition, providing an opportunity to invest in an asset that is expected to contribute positively and in an active manner to the transition towards a decarbonized world while targeting sustainable long-term returns. Opdenergy remains committed to maintaining best-in-class corporate-governance practices to ensure sound, long-term oriented governance.



--- [1] One of these 13 plants is our Puglia solar PV plant which consists of seven separate plants. The seven solar PV plants comprising Puglia are held through three distinct SPVs and are considered to be a single solar PV plant for management purposes. [2] Litre and Lingue, two of the Company's wholly-owned solar PV plants located in Chile with c.3.0 MW of gross installed capacity each, have already been constructed and are therefore considered, for management purposes, ready for operation plants. However, these two plants are expected to reach full COD in June 2021.

FOR INVESTOR ENQUIRIES Isabel Troya Smith

Investor Relations & Communications Director +34 914 559 996

itroya@opdenergy.com FOR MEDIA ENQUIRIES Óscar Torres

KREAB +34 685 929 026

otorres@kreab.com Eva Tuñas

KREAB +34 635 186 419

