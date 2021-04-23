Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 23.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Ist das Joe Bidens Lieblingsaktie und zugleich das Übernahmeziel Nr. 1?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P38P ISIN: CA30727R1091 Ticker-Symbol: 4UY 
Frankfurt
23.04.21
08:10 Uhr
0,525 Euro
-0,016
-2,96 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FANSUNITE ENTERTAINMENT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FANSUNITE ENTERTAINMENT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5220,55114:55
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FANSUNITE ENTERTAINMENT
FANSUNITE ENTERTAINMENT INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FANSUNITE ENTERTAINMENT INC0,525-2,96 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.