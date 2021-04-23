Anzeige
Freitag, 23.04.2021
ACCESSWIRE
23.04.2021 | 13:32
Evotec AG: Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Evotec to resign from office effective as of the end of the Annual General Meeting on 15 June 2021

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2021 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange; EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809, WKN 566480) announces that today the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Prof. Dr Wolfgang Plischke, has informed the Company of his decision to resign from his office in the Supervisory Board of Evotec SE effective as of the end of the Annual General Meeting on 15 June 2021 due to personal reasons. Prof. Dr Plischke has been serving in the Supervisory Board as Chairman since 2014.

Contact:
Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer

Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus
Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg, Germany

Phone: +49.(0)40.560 81-242
Email: werner.lanthaler@evotec.com

SOURCE: Evotec AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/641935/Chairman-of-the-Supervisory-Board-of-Evotec-to-resign-from-office-effective-as-of-the-end-of-the-Annual-General-Meeting-on-15-June-2021

