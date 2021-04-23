Anzeige
Freitag, 23.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Ist das Joe Bidens Lieblingsaktie und zugleich das Übernahmeziel Nr. 1?
Nasdaq Tallinn: Listing of LHV Group additional shares on Baltic Main List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-04-23 13:45 CEST --


On April 23, 2021, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to approve
the additional listing application of AS LHV Group and to list its 299,781
additional shares issued in connection with the realization of employee options
program on Baltic Main List. 

Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of AS LHV Group will be listed
on Monday, April 26, 2021 or on a date close to it. 
Thus, altogether 29,118,873 shares of LHV Group (ISIN: EE3100073644) will be
traded under the trading code LHV1T as of, or on a date close to April 26. 



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
