JA Solar has agreed to buy 75,000 MT of polysilicon from Qinghai-based Asia Silicon (Qinghai) Co., Ltd., and Longi will buy 250 million square meters of PV glass from US-based Chinese manufacturer Deli Glass. Huantai Group commissioned another furnace at its 12 GW wafer factory in Inner Mongolia.Solar module manufacturer JA Solar has agreed to buy 75,000 MT of polysilicon from Qinghai-based Asia Silicon (Qinghai) Co., Ltd., over the next five years. The new deal, which has incorporated a previous supply contract for 19,800 MT sealed by the two companies for the period 2020-2023, will be valid ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...