Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 23.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Ist das Joe Bidens Lieblingsaktie und zugleich das Übernahmeziel Nr. 1?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 856777 ISIN: ZAE000018123 Ticker-Symbol: EDGA 
Tradegate
23.04.21
14:53 Uhr
8,316 Euro
-0,044
-0,53 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,3228,49015:17
8,3188,49415:17
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GOLD FIELDS
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED8,316-0,53 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.