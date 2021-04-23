Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc - Statement re Scheme Entitlements

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (the "Company" or "IIGT")

Scheme Entitlements

Following the passing of the special resolutions put forward at the Company's First General Meeting and Second General Meeting, the Board of the Company is pleased to announce that as at the Calculation Date and calculated in accordance with the terms of the Scheme as set out in the circular published by the Company dated 30 March 2021 (the "Circular"):

the IIGT FAV per Share is 299.96 pence (being the amount per Share for those IIGT Shareholders having elected, or deemed to have elected, for the Rollover Option);

the IST UK FAV per Share is 183.89 pence (being the amount per IST UK Equity Share used in determining the number of new IST UK Equity Shares to be issued to those IIGT Shareholders having elected, or deemed to have elected, for the Rollover Option);

the conversion ratio is 1.63119256 new IST UK Equity Shares for each Share elected, or deemed to have elected, for the Rollover Option; and

the Cash Pool NAV per Share is 291.25 pence (being the amount per Share for those IIGT Shareholders having elected, or deemed to have elected, for the Cash Option).

Accordingly, for Shareholders that elected, or are deemed to have elected, for the Rollover Option:

each Share with "A" Rights will roll over into approximately 1.63119256 new IST UK Equity Shares.

And for Shareholders that elected, or are deemed to have elected, for the Cash Option:

each Share with "B" Rights will entitle the holder to 291.25 pence in cash.

Applications have been made by Invesco Select Trust plc to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for the listing and admission to trading of the new IST UK Equity Shares to be effective at 8.00 a.m. on 26 April 2021.

Terms used and not defined in this announcement have the meanings given in the Circular unless the context otherwise requires.

