Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 23.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Ist das Joe Bidens Lieblingsaktie und zugleich das Übernahmeziel Nr. 1?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.04.2021 | 14:46
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UK Court Grants Permission for Bitcoin Copyright Infringement Claim

LONDON, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, London's High Court granted permission to a litigation law firm ONTIER LLP to start legal proceedings on behalf of their client, Dr Craig Wright, against 'Cøbra', the pseudonymous operator and publisher of the bitcoin.org website. Dr Wright owns the copyright to the White Paper, first released in October 2008 under the now-famous moniker 'Satoshi Nakamoto'.

Proceedings were issued on 24 February 2021 in the Intellectual Property List of the Business and Property Courts of England and Wales. On 21 April 2021, Dr Wright was granted permission to serve 'Cøbra' out of the jurisdiction. Dr Wright is seeking a declaration that he owns the copyright in the Bitcoin White Paper filed as CLAIM NO.: IL-2021-000008. Similarly, Dr Wright does not wish to restrict access to his White Paper (which is freely accessible on his blog, https://craigwright.net/bitcoin-white-paper.pdf) Dr Wright is being advised by ONTIER's Head of Litigation, Paul Ferguson, with Partner, Derek Stinson, and Senior Associate, Simon Cohen. Alastair Wilson QC and Michael Hicks of Hogarth Chambers act as Counsel.

Notes to Editors: This litigation is the latest in a series of legal claims issued by ONTIER LLP on behalf of Dr Wright and his associated entities to uphold his right to protect his lawfully-held digital assets and his reputation as the creator of Bitcoin and his associated intellectual property. ONTIER LLP is a law firm which specialises in international commercial disputes and transactions. The firm is increasingly recognised for its high-profile and market leading Bitcoin related and cybercrime litigation and has an established and growing practice for recovering lost, stolen and hacked Bitcoin.

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.