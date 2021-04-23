Technology Evolution Driving Innovative Player Engagement Solutions

FN Media Group Presents Microsmallcap.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American gaming market is expected to reach US$83.73 billion by 2026 . Rising affordability and technological advancements in the sector are the driving factors contributing to this growth. Key players in the industry are seeking innovative ways to increase player engagement through the development of player-focused solutions, including the adoption of augmented reality, virtual reality, and gaming platforms to increase player attention and engagement. Some of the gaming companies taking steps to improve player experience and engagement across their platforms include Bragg Gaming Group (TSX:BRAG) (OTCQX:BRGGF), Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSX:EGLX) (OTCQB:ENGMF), International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT), Fandom Sports Media Corp. (CSE:FDM) (OTCQB:FDMSF), and Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Bragg Gaming to Bring Exclusive RGS Content to Consumers through Dazzletag's Brands

Bragg Gaming Group (TSX:BRAG) (OTC:BRGGF) is a B2B gaming technology platform that operates across North America and Europe. In its efforts to expand globally, the company, through its fully-owned subsidiary, ORYX Gaming, announced a content deal with Dazzletag Entertainment.

Dazzletag operates casino and bingo sites through its proprietary iGaming platform software to capture communities and captivate players with innovative games featuring high-quality execution.

The content deal allows ORYX Gaming to take its exclusive RGS content to players through Dazzletag's brands, including the latter's MGA-licensed brands. The initial rollout will include Dazzletag's FruitKings, Play Sunny, and My Jackpot Casino before going live in the UK market. The content will be available on Dazzletag's online casinos through Microgaming's content aggregation platform. Microgaming's platform offers access to a variety of the industry's top online casino brands in key markets.

The deal allows ORYX to offer unique content from its RGS providers, including CandleBets, GAMOMAT, Givme Games, Golden Hero, Kalamba Games, and Peter & Sons.

Speaking about the deal, Matvz Mazik, ORYX Gaming's Managing Director, said, "We are excited to take our content live with Dazzletag's popular brands across a number of markets. Our content fits nicely into Dazzletag's existing offering and with an innovative approach and a player focus similar to our own, the partnership is certain to be a success."

Jordana Rosamund, Dazzletag's Casino Manager, added, "ORYX's RGS offering provides unique and varied content with classic titles as well as games with innovative mechanics and features that we know resonate well with our players. We're always on the lookout for games that offer our players fun and excitement and this collection of titles from premium stock ticks all the boxes."

Bragg, through its subsidiary ORYX, has recently signed several deals through which the company is expanding its footprint in the European market. ORYX also recently received an ISO/IEC 27001 certificate, underpinning its commitment to information security.

Gaming Companies Focus on Player Engagement

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSX:EGLX) (OTCQB:ENGMF), a leading gaming media platform in North America with more than 300 million monthly video game and esports fans, announced a strategic partnership with ESPAT TV. Commenting about this partnership, Enthusiast's CEO said, "ESPAT TV is a strong producer of gaming and entertainment content across multiple distribution channels, and we are thrilled to enter such a like-minded partnership that brings new storytelling possibilities to our platform of fan communities. With the unique advantage provided by this Creative Collective, we aim to further the production of premium gaming content across social-video and entertainment platforms." ESPAT's Creative Collective consists of Ridley Scott Creative Group, Petrol, PRG, and Movers & Shakers, and has produced different works across the globe through partnerships with publishers, live events, brands, and advertising agencies.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) extended its contract with the Wisconsin Lottery, which will allow IGT to evolve Wisconsin Lottery's traditional retail offerings by creating and delivering new player-facing digital solutions and additional self-service lottery equipment that will drive player engagement and convenience. Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin said, "With this contract extension, IGT is once again helping to modernize our products and solutions while continuing to deliver an outstanding player experience. Our players will certainly enjoy more self-service vending machines in retail stores across the state."

Also keen on elevating player experience, Fandom Sports Media Corp. (CSE:FDM) (OTCQB:FDMSF) announced an innovative esports platform that will drive engagement in both a non-betting and betting environment. The Fandom network has features such as BLAZE blockchain-secured player identity, micropayment capabilities, gamification engine, and fast API calls on esports game data, which make the platform ideal for all-age esports engagement and esports betting. The Fandom network is part of the company's efforts to monetize all-age esports debates and explore potential fantasy esports gaming and betting through partnerships with key players.

In its quest to give players a unique experience, Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) unveiled the Mural cabinet, featuring a dual 55-inch, 4K resolution curved display. The cabinet is functional for operators and consists of features such as a touch-screen to elevate the player's experience. "Our mission is to create unparalleled player experiences," Marr Wilson, Executive Vice President and CEO of Gaming, said. "The Mural cabinet is a new form factor for us. Its name is a nod to not just the size of the display, but to the beauty of the imagery you see in the game."

Without doubt, innovative gaming solutions that engage customers present a terrific opportunity for gaming companies such as Bragg Gaming Group to benefit from a growing market.

