The UK haircare sector is led by the shampoo category in both value and volume terms in 2020, while the salon hair care category is forecast to register the fastest value growth during 2020-2025. Hypermarkets supermarkets is the leading channel in distribution of haircare products in the country. Procter Gamble, L'Oréal S.A., and Unilever are the leading companies in the UK haircare sector. Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material in the sector.

This Country Profile report on the haircare sector in the UK provides insights on high growth markets to target, trends in the usage of packaging materials, types and closures category level distribution data and companies market shares.

The report includes:

Sector data: Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2015-2025

Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for conditioner, hair colorants, hair loss treatments, perms relaxers, salon hair care, shampoo and styling agents with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2020-2025

Leading players: Market share of companies (in value terms) and private labels (in value terms) in 2020

Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as cash carries warehouse clubs, chemists/pharmacies, convenience stores, department stores, direct sellers, health beauty stores, hypermarkets supermarkets, parapharmacies/drugstores, "dollar stores", variety stores general merchandise retailers, e-retailers other general retailers.

Packaging data: consumption breakdown for package materials and pack types in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Pack material data for glass, flexible packaging, paper board, rigid plastics, and rigid metal; pack type for: tube, jar, bottle, bag/sachet, tub, aerosol, carton-folding, stand up pouch and other pack type, closure type for: flip/snap top, dispenser, screw top, cap, prize off, twist off, sports cap and other closure types, primary outer types for: carton folding, blister pack, sleeve and shrink wrap.

Scope

Both the per capita consumption and expenditure of haircare in the UK were higher than the global level in 2020

The per capita consumption of shampoo was higher than other haircare categories in 2020

Hypermarkets supermarkets is the leading distribution channel in the UK haircare sector, with a value share of 25% in 2020

Private labels are growing at a higher CAGR than brands in the UK haircare

Rigid plastics accounted for a share of 70.2% in the UK haircare sector, in 2020

Key Topics Covered:

Part 1: Market Environment

Value and Volume Share of the UK in the Global and Western Europe Markets

Growth Analysis of the UK Compared to Other Leading Countries in the Western Europe Market

PCC and PCE of the UK Compared to Global and Western Europe Market

Part 2: Sector Deep Dive

The UK Haircare Sector Snapshot

Market Size Analysis

Cross Category Comparison Value Growth Analysis and Category Winners and Losers

Cross Category Comparison Volume Growth Analysis and Category Winners and Losers

Part 3: Category Deep Dive

Per Capita Consumption Analysis by Category

Market Size Analysis Category: Conditioner

Segment Level Analysis (in Value Terms) Conditioner

Segment Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) Conditioner

Market Size Analysis Category: Hair Colorants

Segment Level Analysis (in Value Terms) Hair Colorants

Segment Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) Hair Colorants

Market Size Analysis Category: Hair Loss Treatments

Market Size Analysis Category: Perms Relaxers

Segment Level Analysis (in Value Terms) Perms Relaxers

Segment Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) Perms Relaxers

Market Size Analysis Category: Salon Haircare

Market Size Analysis Category: Shampoo

Segment Level Analysis (in Value Terms) Shampoo

Segment Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) Shampoo

Market Size Analysis Category: Styling Agents

Segment Level Analysis (in Value Terms) Styling Agents

Segment Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) Styling Agents

Part 4: Distribution Analysis

Channel Share Analysis

Part 5: Competitive Environment

Leading Companies Value Share

Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies

Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies by Category

Private Label Share Analysis by Category

Growth of Private Labels Compared to Branded Products

Degree of Consolidation/Fragmentation by Category

Part 6: Packaging Analysis

Pack Material Growth Analysis

Pack Type Growth Analysis

Closure Type Growth Analysis

Primary Outer Type Growth Analysis

Part 7: Macroeconomic Analysis

GDP Growth and Inflation

Population Growth

Labor Market Trend

Economic Summary, Labor Market Trends, and Demographic Trends

The UK Risk Index (GCRI) 2020

The UK Risk Analysis Compared to Global and Western Europe Markets

Companies Mentioned

Procter Gamble

L'Oréal S.A.

Unilever

Coty Inc.

Henkel AG Co. KGaA

Lornamead Inc

Kao Corporation

Dcs Europe Plc

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Combe Incorporated

Toni Guy International

