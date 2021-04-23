The "United Kingdom Haircare Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UK haircare sector is led by the shampoo category in both value and volume terms in 2020, while the salon hair care category is forecast to register the fastest value growth during 2020-2025. Hypermarkets supermarkets is the leading channel in distribution of haircare products in the country. Procter Gamble, L'Oréal S.A., and Unilever are the leading companies in the UK haircare sector. Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material in the sector.
This Country Profile report on the haircare sector in the UK provides insights on high growth markets to target, trends in the usage of packaging materials, types and closures category level distribution data and companies market shares.
The report includes:
- Sector data: Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2015-2025
- Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for conditioner, hair colorants, hair loss treatments, perms relaxers, salon hair care, shampoo and styling agents with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2020-2025
- Leading players: Market share of companies (in value terms) and private labels (in value terms) in 2020
- Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as cash carries warehouse clubs, chemists/pharmacies, convenience stores, department stores, direct sellers, health beauty stores, hypermarkets supermarkets, parapharmacies/drugstores, "dollar stores", variety stores general merchandise retailers, e-retailers other general retailers.
- Packaging data: consumption breakdown for package materials and pack types in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Pack material data for glass, flexible packaging, paper board, rigid plastics, and rigid metal; pack type for: tube, jar, bottle, bag/sachet, tub, aerosol, carton-folding, stand up pouch and other pack type, closure type for: flip/snap top, dispenser, screw top, cap, prize off, twist off, sports cap and other closure types, primary outer types for: carton folding, blister pack, sleeve and shrink wrap.
Scope
- Both the per capita consumption and expenditure of haircare in the UK were higher than the global level in 2020
- The per capita consumption of shampoo was higher than other haircare categories in 2020
- Hypermarkets supermarkets is the leading distribution channel in the UK haircare sector, with a value share of 25% in 2020
- Private labels are growing at a higher CAGR than brands in the UK haircare
- Rigid plastics accounted for a share of 70.2% in the UK haircare sector, in 2020
Key Topics Covered:
Part 1: Market Environment
- Value and Volume Share of the UK in the Global and Western Europe Markets
- Growth Analysis of the UK Compared to Other Leading Countries in the Western Europe Market
- PCC and PCE of the UK Compared to Global and Western Europe Market
Part 2: Sector Deep Dive
- The UK Haircare Sector Snapshot
- Market Size Analysis
- Cross Category Comparison Value Growth Analysis and Category Winners and Losers
- Cross Category Comparison Volume Growth Analysis and Category Winners and Losers
Part 3: Category Deep Dive
- Per Capita Consumption Analysis by Category
- Market Size Analysis Category: Conditioner
- Segment Level Analysis (in Value Terms) Conditioner
- Segment Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) Conditioner
- Market Size Analysis Category: Hair Colorants
- Segment Level Analysis (in Value Terms) Hair Colorants
- Segment Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) Hair Colorants
- Market Size Analysis Category: Hair Loss Treatments
- Market Size Analysis Category: Perms Relaxers
- Segment Level Analysis (in Value Terms) Perms Relaxers
- Segment Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) Perms Relaxers
- Market Size Analysis Category: Salon Haircare
- Market Size Analysis Category: Shampoo
- Segment Level Analysis (in Value Terms) Shampoo
- Segment Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) Shampoo
- Market Size Analysis Category: Styling Agents
- Segment Level Analysis (in Value Terms) Styling Agents
- Segment Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) Styling Agents
Part 4: Distribution Analysis
- Channel Share Analysis
Part 5: Competitive Environment
- Leading Companies Value Share
- Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies
- Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies by Category
- Private Label Share Analysis by Category
- Growth of Private Labels Compared to Branded Products
- Degree of Consolidation/Fragmentation by Category
Part 6: Packaging Analysis
- Pack Material Growth Analysis
- Pack Type Growth Analysis
- Closure Type Growth Analysis
- Primary Outer Type Growth Analysis
Part 7: Macroeconomic Analysis
- GDP Growth and Inflation
- Population Growth
- Labor Market Trend
- Economic Summary, Labor Market Trends, and Demographic Trends
- The UK Risk Index (GCRI) 2020
- The UK Risk Analysis Compared to Global and Western Europe Markets
Companies Mentioned
- Procter Gamble
- L'Oréal S.A.
- Unilever
- Coty Inc.
- Henkel AG Co. KGaA
- Lornamead Inc
- Kao Corporation
- Dcs Europe Plc
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
- Combe Incorporated
- Toni Guy International
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/69i60c
