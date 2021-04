RCS Luxembourg B 190.907 Convening notice to the annual general meeting

of the shareholders of Global Fashion Group S.A. (the 'Company')

The annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company is to be held via video conference initiated from Luxembourg at 10:00 CEST on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 to deliberate and vote on the below agenda (the 'Annual General Meeting'). In accordance with the law of 23 September 2020 relating to measures on the holding of meetings in companies and other legal entities, the Company will not hold a physical meeting. Shareholders may refer to the section D. 'Availability of the documentation, attendance and voting procedure' in this convening notice for further information. A. Agenda and Proposed Resolutions for the Annual General Meeting of the Company 1. Presentation of the combined consolidated management report of the management board of the Company (the 'Management Board') and of the report of the independent auditor (réviseur d'entreprises agréé) on the Company's consolidated accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union ('IFRS') and on the Company's annual accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 prepared in accordance with IFRS. 2. Approval of the Company's consolidated accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2020. 3. Approval of the Company's annual accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2020. 4. Allocation of results for the financial year ended 31 December 2020. 5. Granting of discharge to Christoph Barchewitz, member of the Management Board, for the exercise of his mandate during the financial year ended 31 December 2020. 6. Granting of discharge to Patrick Schmidt, member of the Management Board, for the exercise of his mandate during the financial year ended 31 December 2020. 7. Granting of discharge to Matthew Price, member of the Management Board, for the exercise of his mandate during the financial year ended 31 December 2020. 8. Granting of discharge to Alexis Babeau, member of the supervisory board of the Company (the 'Supervisory Board'), for the exercise of his mandate during the financial year ended 31 December 2020. 9. Granting of discharge to Georgi Ganev, member of the Supervisory Board, for the exercise of his mandate during the financial year ended 31 December 2020. 10. Granting of discharge to Cynthia Gordon, member of the Supervisory Board, for the exercise of her mandate during the financial year ended 31 December 2020. 11. Granting of discharge to Victor Herrero, member of the Supervisory Board, for the exercise of his mandate during the financial year ended 31 December 2020. 12. Granting of discharge to Carol Shen, member of the Supervisory Board, for the exercise of her mandate during the financial year ended 31 December 2020. 13. Granting of discharge to Laura Weil, member of the Supervisory Board, for the exercise of her mandate during the financial year ended 31 December 2020. 14. Acknowledgment of the resignation of Alexis Babeau as member of the Supervisory Board and decision to appoint Philipp Povel as a member of the Supervisory Board for a period ending at the expiration of the general meeting of shareholders approving the annual accounts of the Company for the financial year ending 31 December 2021. 15. Renewal of the appointment of Ernst & Young as independent auditor for the financial year 2021. 16. Presentation of and advisory vote on the remuneration report for year ending 31 December 2020 for the members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board. 17. Presentation of and advisory vote on the revised remuneration policy for the members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board. 18. Approval and, to the extent necessary, ratification of the remuneration of the Supervisory Board for the financial year ending 31 December 2021. 19. Authorisation for the Management Board to repurchase up to 20% of the total number of common shares of the Company issued on the date of the Annual General Meeting within a period of five (5) years as from the date of the Annual General Meeting. 20. Presentation and acknowledgement of the special report of the Management Board with respect to (i) the restatement and renewal of the current authorised capital and the amendment of the Company's authorised capital and (ii) waiving the preferential subscription right of existing shareholders where expressly provided in the special report, and amendment of articles 6.1 and 6.2 of the articles of association of the Company. 21. Approval of the amendment of the term of office of members of the Management Board for new appointments and any renewals of existing appointments to the Management Board, and subsequent amendment of the article 15.2 of the articles of association of the Company. 22. Approval of the deletion of transitory provisions covering the conversion of common shares of the Company into dematerialised shares and subsequent deletion of article 7.5 as well as of articles 28.1 to 28.5 of the articles of association of the Company. B. Explanatory Notes to the Business of the Annual General Meeting Resolutions 1 to 4 - Approval of Financial Statements The Management Board proposes that the Annual General Meeting, after having reviewed the management report of the Management Board and the report of the independent auditor, approve: - the consolidated accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 in their entirety, showing a consolidated net loss of EUR 112.4 million; - the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 in their entirety, showing a net loss of EUR 43.7 million; - allocation of the results of the Company based on the stand-alone annual accounts of the Company prepared in accordance with IFRS for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 as follows: - Results of the financial year 2020: EUR 43.7 million - Losses brought forward: EUR 2,273.2 million Resolutions 5 to 7 - Discharge of Members of the Management Board The Management Board proposes that the Annual General Meeting approve that discharge be granted to each member of the Management Board, for the execution of their mandates during the financial year ended 31 December 2020. Resolutions 8 to 13 - Discharge of Members of the Supervisory Board The Management Board proposes that the Annual General Meeting approve that discharge be granted to each member of the Supervisory Board, for the execution of their mandates during the financial year ended 31 December 2020. Resolution 14 - Acknowledgment of the resignation of Alexis Babeau as member of the Supervisory Board and appointment of Philipp Povel as a member of the Supervisory Board The Management Board proposes that the Annual General Meeting appoint Philipp Povel as member of the Supervisory Board for a period ending at the expiration of the general meeting of shareholders approving the annual accounts for the financial year ending 31 December 2021. Philipp Povel is a co-founder and the former Chief Executive Officer of dafiti, having served in this role for over ten years, and brings with him a wealth of experience and knowledge of the Company and its business. The biographical information of Philipp Povel is available on the Company's website at https://ir.global-fashion-group.com/agm The Management Board informs the Annual General Meeting of the resignation of Alexis Babeau, conditional upon the appointment of Philipp Povel to the Supervisory Board and effective from the end of this Annual General Meeting. Resolution 15 - Reappointment of Auditor The Management Board proposes that the Annual General Meeting appoint the auditing firm Ernst & Young as independent auditor (réviseur d'entreprises agréé) to perform the independent audit of the Company regarding the financial year 2021. Resolution 16 - Presentation of and advisory vote on the remuneration report for the members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board The Management Board proposes that the Annual General Meeting pass an advisory vote on the remuneration report for the members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board. Resolution 17 - Presentation of and advisory vote on the revised remuneration policy for the members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board The Management Board proposes that the Annual General Meeting pass an advisory vote on the remuneration policy for the members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board. The Company has revised its remuneration policy for the Management Board and the Supervisory Board, as previously approved by the shareholders on 26 June 2020, and submits it to the advisory vote of the Annual General Meeting as required by Article 7bis of the Luxembourg law of 1 August 2019 amending the Luxembourg law of 24 May 2011 on shareholders rights and which became effective on 24 August 2019 (the 'Shareholders Rights Law'). The proposed changes relate exclusively to the remuneration system of the members of the Management Board and take into consideration the revisions of the German Corporate Governance Code and consists of updates to certain aspects of the Company's remuneration system and administration. Resolution 18 - Remuneration of Members of the Supervisory Board The Management Board proposes that the Annual General Meeting approve the remuneration for the members of the Supervisory Board for the 2021 financial year as follows: Supervisory Board: Supervisory

Board Audit Committee Sustainability

Committee Chairman EUR 45,000

(cumulative with Member fee) EUR 40,000

(cumulative with Member fee) EUR 35,000

(cumulative with Member fee) Vice Chairman EUR 25,000

(cumulative with Member fee) n/a n/a Member EUR 35,000 EUR 10,000 EUR 10,000 The Chairman of the Supervisory Board and the Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board shall be entitled to their fee as Chairman and Vice Chairman respectively, along with the fee for being a member of the Supervisory Board. Resolution 19 - Authorisation for the Management Board to repurchase up to 20% of the total number of common shares of the Company issued on the date of the Annual General Meeting within a period of five (5) years as from the date of the Annual General Meeting The Management Board proposes that the Annual General Meeting authorise and delegate all necessary powers to the Management Board to acquire up to 20% of the total number of common shares of the Company issued on the date of the Annual General Meeting for a price which may not exceed by more than 15% the highest of: i. the volume weighted average price (VWAP) in Xetra trading (or a corresponding successor system) of the common shares of the Company over the three trading days in Frankfurt am Main preceding the day of the decision of the Management Board (or any one of its delegates) to repurchase; or ii. the opening trading price of the common shares of the Company in Xetra trading on the day of the decision of the Management Board (or any one of its delegates) to repurchase (the 'Buyback'). The Buyback shall occur in one or several transactions without cancellation of the acquired shares and without prejudice to i) the principle of equal treatment of all shareholders who are in the same position and ii) the applicable market abuse rules. The Annual General Meeting shall further authorise the Management Board to take all measures and execute any formalities which may be necessary in relation to the BuyBack. Resolution 20 - Restatement and renewal of the authorised capital of the Company, waiver of the preferential subscription right of existing shareholders where expressly provided in the special report of the Management Board and amendment of articles 6.1 and 6.2 of the articles of association of the Company The Management Board proposes that the Annual General meeting approve a restatement and renewal of the authorised capital of the Company. The Management Board has utilised some, but not all, of the previously authorised capital on a number of occasions, in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders and now wishes to restate and renew the Company's authorised capital. The Management Board would like to draw attention to the importance of the Company being able to act quickly and have flexibility in increasing the share capital of the Company, according to the needs of the Company. The protracted procedure of convening an extraordinary general meeting in order to offer shares to shareholders on a pre-emptive basis, as well as the resulting publicity and costs involved in convening such an extraordinary general meeting, may be incompatible with the Company's needs and could result in missed opportunities for the Company. As a result of the above, the Management Board proposes that the Annual General Meeting approves an increase of the Company's authorised capital to 215,000,000 common shares, with the authorised capital lasting for a period of five (5) years from the date of the Annual General Meeting with the possibility to issue up to 118,615,000 new common shares without reserving a preferential subscription rights to the existing shareholders of the Company. The Management Board also notes that the authorisation to issue up to 118,615,000 new common shares without reserving a preferential subscription rights to the shareholders will allow the Management Board to, among other things, convert or grant the right to convert any present or future convertible instruments, including the convertible bonds issued by the Company in March 2021, into shares issued by the Company, satisfy the Company's obligations under its management incentive plans and to use the authorised capital for general corporate purposes, including but not limited to, raising funds required to meet the Company's financing and refinancing needs without delay and seizing opportunities in potential merger & acquisition transactions by enabling the Company to acquire shares and other assets on the best possible terms at short notice. The proposed authorised capital shall apply to rights, options, warrants, convertible instruments and other securities, restricted stock units, or other equity-based awards or rights to subscribe to or receive shares issued prior to the date of the Annual General Meeting as well as apply, to the extent not used yet, to rights issued thereupon, notably under any existing management incentive scheme or other contractual documentation entered into by the Company. Finally, as a consequence of the above, articles 6.1 and 6.2 of the Company's articles of association shall be amended and shall read as follows: '6.1 The Company's authorised capital, excluding the issued share capital, is set at two million one hundred fifty thousand euro (EUR 2,150,000), represented by two hundred fifteen million (215,000,000) common shares having a nominal value of one cent (EUR 0.01) each. 6.2 During a period of five (5) years from the date of any resolutions to create, renew or increase the authorised capital pursuant to this article, the management board with the consent of the supervisory board, is hereby authorised to issue common shares, rights, options, warrants, convertible instruments and other securities, restricted stock units, or other equity-based awards or rights to subscribe to or receive shares or grant rights to convert instruments into shares (whether on a regulated or unregulated market), for contributions in cash and/or in kind, within the limits of the authorised capital to such persons and on such terms as set forth in the special report of the management board dated 20 April 2021 as may be amended from time to time on the authorised capital and specifically to proceed with the issue of up to one hundred eighteen million six hundred fifteen thousand (118,615,000) shares without reserving a preferential right to subscribe to the shares issued for the existing shareholders subject to the limitations set forth in the special report of the management board dated 20 April 2021 as may be amended from time to time and it being understood, that any issuance of such instruments will reduce the available authorised capital accordingly.' Resolution 21 - Approval of the amendment of article 15.2 of the articles of association of the Company to amend the term of office of members of the Management Board The Management Board proposes that the Annual General Meeting pass a resolution to reduce the term of office of members of the Management Board from five (5) years to three (3) years, which will only apply to any new appointments to the Management Board and to any renewals of the terms of the current members of the Management Board. The current terms of office of the existing members of the Management Board will not be affected. The amendment is being proposed in accordance with the recommendations of the Federal German Government Commission in the revised German Corporate Governance Code which was published in March 2020, which the Company has voluntarily decided to comply with. The new article 15.2 will read as follows: '15.2 The term of office of a member of the management board may not exceed three (3) years, it being understood that the term of the mandate of the members of the management board appointed prior to 26 May 2021 may be up to five (5) years. Members of the management board may also be reappointed for successive terms.' Resolution 22 - Approval of the deletion of transitory provisions covering the conversion of common shares of the Company into dematerialised shares and subsequent deletion of article 7.5 and articles 28.1 to 28.5 of the articles of association of the Company The Management Board proposes that the Annual General Meeting pass a resolution to delete transitory provisions related to the conversion of common shares of the Company into dematerialised form. Considering that the entire outstanding share capital of the Company is now composed of dematerialised shares, the Management Board proposes that the Annual General Meeting approve the deletion of article 7.5 and articles 28.1 to 28.5 of the articles of association of the Company, the purpose of which was to cover the conversion of common shares of the Company from their initial registered form into dematerialised form and has now been fulfilled. C. Important Notes about the Annual General Meeting 1. Timing The Annual General Meeting will start promptly at 10:00 CEST. Shareholders wishing to attend are advised to dial into the video conference no later than 09:50 CEST. 2. No Physical Meeting In light of the ongoing exceptional circumstances due to SARS-CoV-2 and the COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with the law of 23 September 2020 relating to measures on the holding of meetings in companies and other legal entities, the Company has decided to hold the Annual General Meeting via video conference only, without any physical meeting that shareholders can attend. Shareholders are required to vote by means of a proxy designated by the Company or by correspondence. 3. Questions about the Annual General Meeting If you have any questions about the Annual General Meeting, please contact the Company's agent, LINK Market Services GmbH ('Agent'): Global Fashion Group S.A.

E-mail: agm@linkmarketservices.de D. Availability of the documentation, attendance and voting procedure 1. Available information and documentation This convening notice is to be published in the RESA (Recueil Electronique des Sociétés et Associations), the Luxembourg newspaper, Tageblatt, and other media (which may reasonably be expected to be relied upon for the effective dissemination of information to the public throughout the European Economic Area, and which are accessible rapidly and on a non-discriminatory basis) as well as separately dispatched by regular mail or, if agreed with the respective addressee, by e-mail to (i) the members of the Management Board, (ii) the members of the Supervisory Board and (iii) the independent auditor. The following information is available until the ending of the Annual General Meeting on the Company's website at https://ir.global-fashion-group.com/agm on the day of publication of this convening notice in the Luxembourg official gazette (Recueil Electronique des Sociétés et Associations): - this convening notice for the Annual General Meeting 2021; - the total number of shares and voting rights at the date of the convening notice; - the full text of any document to be made available by the Company at the Annual General Meeting 2021 (i.e. inter alia the annual report containing the 2020 standalone and consolidated accounts); - the management report; - the independent auditor report on the Company's standalone and consolidated accounts; - the full text of the draft resolutions in relation to each of the items included in the agenda to be adopted at the Annual General Meeting; - the full text of the revised remuneration policy and the remuneration report; - a biography of Philipp Povel; - the Declaration of Participation Form (as defined below); - the Attestation Form (as defined below); - the Proxy Form and Voting Form (both as defined below) to be used to vote by proxy or to vote by post; and - the special report of the Management Board. Shareholders may obtain without charge a copy of the full text of any of the above documents, and copies of the Declaration of Participation Form, the Attestation Form, the Proxy Form and the Voting Form upon request to the Company's Agent at agm@linkmarketservices.de or download them from the Company's website https://ir.global-fashion-group.com/agm 2. Quorum and majority requirements There are no quorum requirements for the proposed resolutions 1 to 19 to be passed which are adopted by a simple majority of the voting rights duly present or represented except for agenda item 1, for which no vote is necessary. The resolutions 20 to 22 may be passed by a majority of two thirds of the votes validly cast at the Annual General Meeting provided that half of the share capital is present or represented. 3. Share capital and voting rights At the time of convening the Annual General Meeting, the Company's registered capital amounts to two million one hundred fifty thousand nine hundred ninety-three euro and nine cents (EUR 2,150,993.09), represented by two hundred fifteen million ninety-nine thousand three hundred nine (215,099,309) common shares of one cent (EUR 0.01) each. Each common share entitles the holder to one vote. 4. Requirements for participating in the Annual General Meeting and exercising voting rights 4.1. Record Date The rights of a shareholder to participate in the Annual General Meeting and to vote shall be determined with respect to the shares held by that shareholder on 12 May 2021 at 23:59 CEST (the 'Record Date'). Eligibility to participate in the Annual General Meeting is determined exclusively by share ownership on the Record Date. Any transferee having become owner of any shares after the Record Date has no right to vote at the Annual General Meeting. 4.2. Registration procedure and evidence of share ownership Shareholders who wish to participate in the Annual General Meeting and to vote the shares held by them on the Record Date (regardless the manner they wish to participate, either by representation through proxy or voting by post) shall submit: (i) a form declaring their intention to participate at the Annual General Meeting (the 'Declaration of Participation Form') at the latest by the Record Date; and (ii) a form evidencing their ownership of shares as at the Record Date (the 'Attestation Form') the latest by 19 May 2021 at 23:59 CEST. The right of the shareholder to participate and vote in the Annual General Meeting will only be completed and confirmed when both documents are provided before the deadlines established herein. As regards (i), the shareholders who wish to participate (either by voting through proxy or voting by correspondence) shall on or before the Record Date submit to the Company's Agent to a written declaration of their intention to participate at the Annual General Meeting (the 'Declaration of Participation Form') at the following e-mail address: agm@linkmarketservices.de The Declaration of Participation Form shall be submitted by the shareholders regardless of the manner they wish to participate (representation by proxy or voting by post). To be valid, the Declaration of Participation Form must be received by the Company's Agent by e-mail at the above address on the Record Date. As regards (ii), the shareholders who intend to participate at the Annual General Meeting (either via representation by proxy or by voting by correspondence) shall also submit an attestation from their depository bank or financial institution stating the number of shares held by that shareholder on the Record Date (the 'Attestation Form'). The Attestation Form must be received by the Company's Agent by e-mail, at the latest on 19 May 2021 at 23:59 CEST, at the following e-mail address: agm@linkmarketservices.de 4.3. Attendance by video conference Upon receipt of the Declaration of Participation Form and Attestation Form within the given deadlines, the Company will presume that such shareholder will attend by video conference and vote at the Annual General Meeting by means of the proxy designated by the Company or has voted in advance by correspondence. It is important to note that shareholders will not be able to express their vote directly during the video conference. For this reason, we strongly encourage shareholders to exercise their voting rights by casting their vote either by proxy or by correspondence. Shareholders wishing to attend the video conference will then receive the video conference details to enable them to attend the Annual General Meeting by video link. 4.4. Proxy voting representative To simplify the execution of their voting rights, the Company provides its shareholders the option of appointing a proxy voting representative named by the Company and bound by the instructions of the shareholder prior to the Annual General Meeting. Shareholders are not able to appoint a proxy voting representative other than that named by the Company. Shareholders who wish to vote via proxy must complete a proxy form (the 'Proxy Form'). To be valid, the Proxy Forms must be received by the Company's Agent by e-mail, on 19 May 2021 at 23:59 CEST, at the latest, at the following e-mail address: agm@linkmarketservices.de Exercise of voting rights of shares in connection with duly filled and signed Proxy Forms received after 19 May 2021 at 23:59 CEST, may not be admitted at the Annual General Meeting. 4.5. Voting by correspondence We strongly encourage all shareholders to exercise their voting rights by casting their votes by correspondence, using the forms provided by the Company to that effect (the 'Voting Forms'). To be valid, the Voting Forms must be received by the Company's Agent by e-mail, prior to 19 May 2021 at 23:59 CEST. Exercise of voting rights of shares in connection with duly filled and signed Voting Forms received after 19 May 2021 at 23:59 CEST, may not be admitted at the Annual General Meeting. 5. Shareholder Questions Shareholders that have correctly submitted their Attestation Forms and their Declaration of Participation Forms shall have the opportunity to submit questions to the Company. All questions must be submitted in writing in advance of the Annual General Meeting. Shareholders must submit questions, along with their full name, via e-mail to the following address: agm@linkmarketservices.de Questions submitted by the shareholders must be received in writing at the latest on 15 May 2021 at 23:59 CEST. Questions submitted after this deadline may not be answered and any questions submitted by other means will not be considered. The submitted questions will be answered at the reasonable discretion of the Company and the Company is not required to answer all questions. In particular, questions may be summarised, combined or separated. Reasonable questions may be selected in the interest of the other shareholders, and questions from shareholders' associations and institutional investors with significant voting interests may be given preference. 6. Submission of Revised Agenda Shareholders holding individually or collectively at least five per cent (5%) of issued share capital of the Company as at the Record Date are entitled to (i) request the addition of items to the agenda of the Annual General Meeting and (ii) to table draft resolutions for items included or to be included on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting. Such right must be exercised by sending such request by 4 May 2021 at 23:59 CEST at the latest to the e-mail address of the Company's Agent: agm@linkmarketservices.de Such request will only be accepted by the Company provided it includes (i) the wording of the new requested agenda item, and (ii) the justification or the wording of the proposed resolution pertaining to the items included or to be included, and (ii) an e-mail address or a postal address to which the Company may confirm receipt of the request. Where the requests entail a new item in the agenda for the Annual General Meeting already communicated to the shareholders, the Company will publish a revised agenda on or before 11 May 2021 at the latest. Subject to compliance with the threshold notification obligations provided for by the Luxembourg law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities, as amended, there is no limit to the maximum number of votes that may be exercised by the same person, whether in its own name or by proxy. The results of the vote will be published on the Company's website within fifteen (15) days following the Annual General Meeting. 7. Contact details of Agent The contact details of the centralizing agent duly mandated by the Company to receive copies, followed by the original of the Declaration of Participation Form, the Attestation Form, the Proxy Form, the Voting Form, proposals of additional agenda items and proposed resolutions pursuant to this convening notice are as follows: LINK Market Services GmbH

E-mail: agm@linkmarketservices.de Luxembourg, 20 April 2021 For the Management Board, Christoph Barchewitz

Co-CEO & Member of the Management Board