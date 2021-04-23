Cloud DX Inc.: Cloud DX Awarded Silver at the 2021 Edison Awards

BROOKLYN, NY and KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2021 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX) a leading provider of virtual care and remote patient monitoring solutions, is delighted to announce that its breakthrough VITALITI continuous vital sign monitor platform has earned a Silver 2021 Edison Award in the Science, Medical & Dental IoT category. The Edison Awards has been recognizing and honoring the best in technological innovation across the globe since 1987.

The VITALITI continuous vital sign monitor is among the most advanced medical wearables ever designed, continuously measuring ECG, heart rate, oxygen saturation, respiration, core body temperature, non-invasive blood pressure, movement, steps and posture. When fully commercialized VITALITI will be the first of its kind as a portable, wearable, scientifically validated, medical-grade continuous vital sign monitor for post-operative hospital-to-home patient care. VITALITI was originally developed as part of the Team Cloud DX entry in the Qualcomm Tricorder® XPRIZE competition, where the company was awarded the first ever Bold Epic Innovator Award for "exponential technological progress in the field of consumer-focused medical technologies with the greatest potential for expanding access to healthcare when deployed at scale."

The Edison Award builds on Cloud DX's established track record for innovation recognition. In addition to the XPRIZE, VITALITI has been named a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" and BNN "Top Disruptor."

"More than 230 million adults have major non-cardiac surgery annually and over 25% of those adults over the age of 45 will suffer a major complication (myocardial infarction, bleeding, sepsis and infection) in the first 30 days post-operative days. This critical medical challenge, coupled with our mission to make healthcare better for everyone inspired the creation of VITALITI. Simply put, this technology was designed from the ground up to save lives," says Robert Kaul, CEO of Cloud DX. "We are thrilled by the global recognition we have received from the Edison Awards team, and we are humbled to stand alongside exceptional household name brands such as Medtronic, SC Johnson, Avon and Abbott and to have our brand associated with Thomas Edison, one of the most celebrated inventors of all time."

Cloud DX's VITALITI was selected by a panel of judges comprised of more than 3,000 leading business executives and academics from around the world. "All around this year we've seen more intensity in the medical, science, and engineering categories as companies seek solutions for this changing world," said Frank Bonafilia, executive director of the Edison Awards. "After a thorough review, the Edison Awards judges recognized the VITALITI as a game-changing innovation, standing out in the Science, Medical & Dental: IoT category."

Cloud DX

Accelerating virtual healthcare's future, Cloud DX is making healthcare better for everyone. The company's Connected Health remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care. Providers partnering with Cloud DX achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization/re-hospitalization and reduce the costs of healthcare delivery through more efficient use of resources. In addition to being an Edison Award winner, Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist and one of Canada's 10 most prominent Telehealth providers.

Edison Awards

Over the last 34 years, being recognized with an Edison Award has become one of the highest accolades a product can receive in the name of innovation success. The awards are named after Thomas Alva Edison (1847-1931) whose inventions, new product development methods, and innovative achievements changed the world. The Edison Awards are operated by Edison Universe, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with the mission of recognizing, honoring and fostering innovations and innovators, and are hosted in Fort Myers, Florida.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

