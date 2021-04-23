DJ Veni Vidi Vici Limited: Issue of Equity

Veni Vidi Vici Limited (VVV) Veni Vidi Vici Limited: Issue of Equity 23-Apr-2021 / 14:24 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 April 2021 VENI VIDI VICI LIMITED ("Veni Vidi Vici" or the "Company") Issue of Equity The Company announces that it has received commitments for GBP220,000 before expenses through the placing of in aggregate 440,000 new Ordinary shares at a placing price of 50 pence per share. The new ordinary shares representing a discount of 38% to the closing bid price on 22 April 2021. The net proceeds of the Placing will provide the Company with additional funding to progress its activities and make investments in line with its stated investment strategy. Application will be made for the 440,000 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market and it is expected that admission will occur on or around 3 May 2021. Following admission, the Company's enlarged issued share capital will comprise 2,200,003 ordinary shares. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. This figure of 2,200,003 ordinary shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. For further information please contact: The Company +44 (0) 207 440 0640 David Rigoll AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser: Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 20 7469 0936 Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: VGG9404A1030 Category Code: IOE TIDM: VVV LEI Code: 213800OEUSH43X859D83

