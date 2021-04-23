Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 23.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Ist das Joe Bidens Lieblingsaktie und zugleich das Übernahmeziel Nr. 1?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
23.04.2021 | 15:55
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Veni Vidi Vici Limited: Issue of Equity

DJ Veni Vidi Vici Limited: Issue of Equity 

Veni Vidi Vici Limited (VVV) 
Veni Vidi Vici Limited: Issue of Equity 
23-Apr-2021 / 14:24 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
23 April 2021 
 
VENI VIDI VICI LIMITED 
("Veni Vidi Vici" or the "Company") 
 
Issue of Equity 
The Company announces that it has received commitments for GBP220,000 before expenses through the placing of in aggregate 
440,000 new Ordinary shares at a placing price of 50 pence per share. The new ordinary shares representing a discount 
of 38% to the closing bid price on 22 April 2021. 
The net proceeds of the Placing will provide the Company with additional funding to progress its activities and make 
investments in line with its stated investment strategy. 
Application will be made for the 440,000 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market and it 
is expected that admission will occur on or around 3 May 2021. Following admission, the Company's enlarged issued share 
capital will comprise 2,200,003 ordinary shares. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. 
 
This figure of 2,200,003 ordinary shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the 
calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their 
interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules 
 
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. 
 
For further information please contact: 
 
 
The Company 
                    +44 (0) 207 440 0640 
David Rigoll 
 
AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser: 
 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
                    +44 (0) 20 7469 0936 
Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG9404A1030 
Category Code: IOE 
TIDM:     VVV 
LEI Code:   213800OEUSH43X859D83 
Sequence No.: 100642 
EQS News ID:  1188035 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1188035&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 23, 2021 09:24 ET (13:24 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.