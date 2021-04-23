Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 23.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Ist das Joe Bidens Lieblingsaktie und zugleich das Übernahmeziel Nr. 1?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.04.2021 | 16:28
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc - Statement re Scale Back of Excess Applications

Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc - Statement re Scale Back of Excess Applications

PR Newswire

London, April 23

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (the "Company" or "IIGT")

Scale back of Excess Applications

As outlined in the Result of Elections announcement made on 21 April 2021, Excess Applications for the Cash Option were scaled back into IST UK Equity Shares on a pro rata basis. Excess Applications were satisfied to the extent of approximately 35.5 per cent. of the Excess Applications made.

Terms used and not defined in this announcement have the meanings given in the Circular unless the context otherwise requires.

Enquiries:

J.P. Morgan Cazenove +44 (0) 20 7742 4000
William Simmonds

Invesco Asset Management Limited +44 (0) 20 3753 1000
Angus Pottinger
Will Ellis

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.