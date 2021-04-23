Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc - Statement re Scale Back of Excess Applications
PR Newswire
London, April 23
Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (the "Company" or "IIGT")
Scale back of Excess Applications
As outlined in the Result of Elections announcement made on 21 April 2021, Excess Applications for the Cash Option were scaled back into IST UK Equity Shares on a pro rata basis. Excess Applications were satisfied to the extent of approximately 35.5 per cent. of the Excess Applications made.
Terms used and not defined in this announcement have the meanings given in the Circular unless the context otherwise requires.
Enquiries:
J.P. Morgan Cazenove +44 (0) 20 7742 4000
William Simmonds
Invesco Asset Management Limited +44 (0) 20 3753 1000
Angus Pottinger
Will Ellis
LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135