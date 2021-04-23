Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc - Statement re Scale Back of Excess Applications

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (the "Company" or "IIGT")

Scale back of Excess Applications

As outlined in the Result of Elections announcement made on 21 April 2021, Excess Applications for the Cash Option were scaled back into IST UK Equity Shares on a pro rata basis. Excess Applications were satisfied to the extent of approximately 35.5 per cent. of the Excess Applications made.

Terms used and not defined in this announcement have the meanings given in the Circular unless the context otherwise requires.

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135