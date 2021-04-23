AM Best has maintained a stable market segment outlook on the French non-life insurance segment.

AM Best believes that the French non-life segment's resilient operating fundamentals have enabled it to withstand the challenging macroeconomic environment. While some uncertainties linked to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic remain, AM Best expects French non-life insurers will successfully navigate these headwinds.

Factors that support AM Best's stable outlook on the French non-life segment in 2021 include the expected economic recovery, which should support insurers' top-line growth, as well as the segment's strong risk-adjusted capitalisation.

A new Best's Market Segment Report, "Market Segment Outlook: France Non-Life Insurance", notes AM Best could revise its outlook on the French non-life segment to negative if a further deterioration in economic conditions leads to significant volatility in investment performance, or if technical profitability deteriorates.

