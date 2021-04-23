HELSINKI, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Germany continues lock-down until the end of June which means that retail stores will be open or closed depending on the incidence of infections and measures related to that. The stores can be open if the incidence of infections is low, and with higher incidence of infections available will be pre-booked store appointments, click&collect option or solely digital sales depending on the current situation. At the highest incidence figures, brick-and-mortar stores will be closed.

"We serve our customers on the terms of the current situation following the applicable instructions," says Aleksandar Amann, Country Director of Kamux Germany.

