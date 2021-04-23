New Smyrna Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2021) - Starstream Entertainment Inc.'s (OTC Pink: SSET) wholly owned subsidiary, Facetime Consulting and Promotions (FCP), a premier provider of event staffing, on-demand promotional marketing and brand ambassador services, is pleased to announce that FCP had a highly successful event servicing clients at the Sandestin Wine Festival last week, which is regarded as the luxurious Emerald Coast's #1 Event of the Year.

FCP represented a number of premium wine and spirits brands while the staff worked to secure 30 additional contacts for new clients while in attendance.



As well, FCP secured a significant base of new clients in the month of April and continue to as an influx as COVID restrictions continue to lift.



CEO, Carla Rissell states, "We are receiving inquiries from new and existing clients to service events and brands throughout the United States alongside our current initiatives to rapidly scale to meet demand."



"Just in the last few weeks, we have added no less than 20 new clients, with new requests coming in daily. I am thankful every day for my tireless team and the work they do to service our existing clients, it is their diligence and professionalism that keep these leads rolling in. Even more exciting for our investors, Breakthru Beverage is reportedly coming back online with sampling events (which were shut down since March 2020.) We are extremely excited to be representing some of their amazing portfolio of brands again in the coming month. We look forward to increasing sales and market awareness for all these customers, new and old. This pace gives me confidence that we will vastly exceed sales expectations in Q2," states Rissell.



As well, FCP secured an additional 7 Brand Ambassadors to expand its sales and service force regionally.



CEO, Carla Rissell comments, "This has been a banner week. With over 70 food and beverage/alcohol related suppliers in attendance at Winefest sampling their wares and getting liquid to lips, this was an excellent opportunity to work alongside our team and meet a lot of distributor and supplier personnel in a fun and interactive environment."



"There are so many events we are taking on that we haven't announced, and I commit to shareholders to ensure our Twitter keeps up with the action, while press releases will provide information on larger impact items or overall recaps like this one as we continue to grow."



This, as FCP prepares for a highly impactful Cinco de Mayo, anticipating over 100 activations on that one day alone. More to come on that with weekly updates on FCP/SSET's continued operational momentum toward building long-term growth and overall shareholder value.



About Starstream Entertainment, Inc. and Facetime Consulting and Promotions LCC.



Starstream Entertainment Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Facetime Consulting and Promotions LLC ("FCP"), is primarily focused in the on-demand event staffing industry. The primary placements that FCP makes are to companies in the consumer goods industry. Facetime specializes in brand ambassadors, event staffing, atmosphere models, print and electronic media as well as staffing for all levels of the beverage and consumer goods industry. We provide staffing for all levels across industries we serve, including regional to C-Level, offering everything from promotional models to enhanced brand ambassador services and administrative services including field marketing, sales, brand management, and even promotional vehicle programs.



