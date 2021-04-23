Anzeige
Freitag, 23.04.2021
Ist das Joe Bidens Lieblingsaktie und zugleich das Übernahmeziel Nr. 1?
23.04.2021 | 17:52
BH Macro Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - March 2021

PR Newswire

London, April 23

BH Macro Limited
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)

Monthly Shareholder Report - March 2021

Attached is a link to the March 2021 Monthly Shareholder Report for BH Macro Limited.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1495305/BMA___Newsletter___March_2021___ADV012653.pdf

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Harry Rouillard +44 (0) 1481 74 5315

