SEIF S.p.A: SEIF - Publication of the Lists for the Appointment of the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors

SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A.:

Publication of the Lists for the Appointment of the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors

Rome, 23 March 2021 -Società Editoriale il Fatto S.p.A. ("Company" or "SEIF") media content provider and publisher of several editorial and multimedial products, a company whose shares are traded on AIM Italia, a multilateral system organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and Euronext Growth Paris, informs that, in view of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company, convened on 29 April 2021, on first call, at 2.30 p.m., and, if necessary, on 12 May 2021, on second call, at the same time, at the Company's registered office in Rome, Via Sant'Erasmo 2, the following lists for the renewal of the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors of the Company, accompanied by the documentation required by the By-laws pursuant to the applicable laws and regulations, have been filed within the terms set out in the By-laws.

Renewal of the Board of Directors

The list of candidates for the position of member of the Board of Directors is the following:

List submitted by Cinzia Monteverdi, who holds a shareholding representing the 16.26% of the Company's share capital.

The list of candidates is composed as follows:

Cinzia Monteverdi; Layla Pavone*; Lorenza Furgiuele*; Antonio Padellaro; Luca D'Aprile.

* Director who has declared to meet the independence requirements.

When submitting the list, the above-mentioned shareholder also proposed (i) to set the number of members of the Board of Directors at 5; (ii) to set the term of office of the Board of Directors to three financial years, i.e. until the shareholders' meeting called to approve the financial statements as at 31 December 2023; (iii) to appoint Cinzia Monteverdi as Chairman of the Board of Directors; (iv) to set the gross annual remuneration of directors at a maximum total of EUR 350,000.00 (three hundred and fifty thousand).

Renewal of the Board of Statutory Auditors

The list of candidates for the office of Statutory Auditor is the following:

List submitted by Cinzia Monteverdi, composed as follows:

Section I - candidates for the office of Statutory Auditor:

Niccolò Abriani; Antonio Castagnazzo; Valeria Fazi.

Section II - candidates for the office of Alternate Auditor:

Andrea Bonechi; Monica Bigazzi.

When submitting the list, the above-mentioned shareholder also proposed (i) to set the term of office of the Board of Statutory Auditors to three financial years, i.e. until the shareholders' meeting called to approve the financial statements as at 31 December 2023; (ii) to appoint Niccolò Abriani as Chairman of the Company's Board of Statutory Auditors; (iii) to pay the members of the Board of Statutory Auditors, for their entire term of office, a gross annual emolument of EUR 30,000.00 (thirty hundred) for the Chairman and EUR 20,000.00 (twenty hundred) for each standing auditor.

Please also note that as of today no other lists have been submitted for the appointment of the Company's Board of Directors or Board of Statutory Auditors.

The aforesaid lists, accompanied by the relevant documentation, are filed with the Company and made available to the public on the Company's website www.seif-spa.it in the Investor Relations section.

***

SOCIETA? EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. (SEIF) is an independent media company, founded in Rome in 2009 and led by Cinzia Monteverdi, Chairman and CEO. The company publishes several editorial and multimedia products, including Il Fatto Quotidiano, founded by Antonio Padellaro and directed by Marco Travaglio, the website ilfattoquotidiano.it and the monthly magazine FQ Millennium, directed by Peter Gomez, the publishing company Paper First and the TV and multimedia content platform Loft. Recently, SEIF has undertaken a process of diversification to become more and more a media content provider at 360° degrees, starting a strategy of development of its products in digital key and data driven.

