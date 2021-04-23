AI/ML Innovations Inc. Announces Annual General Meeting

- Tuesday, April 27, 2021 2:00 PM Pacific Time -

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2021 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, wishes to invite shareholders to participate in a conference call with Management on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 2:00 PM Pacific Time. The purpose of the call will be to conduct the Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, shareholders will not be permitted to attend the meeting in person.

Votes must be registered with Computershare by 2:00 PM Pacific Time, Friday, April 23, 2021 in order to be tabulated during the Annual Shareholder Meeting. The Company will not accept shares to be voted at the meeting. Shareholders may vote their shares via Computershare either by calling 312-588-4290 or via the internet at www.investorvote.com, and entering their designated Control Number as per the voting package mailed to their registered address. The proxy voting results will be as of the proxy cut-off time.

The General Meeting will be followed by an update from Executive Chairman Tim Daniels, and CEO Randy Duguay, followed by a question and answer period from a selected group of active shareholders.

To access the Annual General Meeting Conference Call:

Canada & USA Toll Free Dial-In: 1 (800) 319-8560 Vancouver Local Dial In: (604) 638-5345 Outside of Canada & USA call: +1 (604) 638-5345 When prompted, please enter Passcode: 90513#



On behalf of the Board of Directors

Tim Daniels, Executive Chairman

For more information about AI/ML Innovations :

For detailed information please see AI/ML's website at https://aiml-innovations.com/

or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com

For further information: Blake Fallis at (778) 405-0882 or info@aiml-innovations.com

Presentations:

Investor slidedeck: https://aiml-innovations.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/AIML-mini-1-21.pdf

Corporate video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2QSjo7clXc&feature=youtu.be

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCfOj2P_Fu3TOK6Jl1G9vEQ

About AI/ML Innovations Inc .

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning areas of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial focus on emerging companies in the digital healthcare space. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML". AI/ML's first acquisition was 70% ownership of Health Gauge.

About Health Gauge

Health Gauge's patent-pending solution is a personal health monitoring & management system, which combines the latest wearable health monitors with sophisticated artificial intelligence software tools and proprietary cloud computing software, to help caregivers, patients, and healthcare professionals access and utilize relevant data, resulting in better recovery outcomes and healthy living objectives through the ability to make immediate and better health choices.

