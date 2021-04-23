A newly published report looks at the impact of solar projects on biodiversity. It shows that the environmental consequences of solar tend to vary, depending on species and location.From pv magazine France France's renewable energy associations, Enerplan and SER, have cooperated with several regional governments in the country to publish a report on the impact of ground-mounted PV parks on biodiversity. They conducted the research over a relatively short period of time - the first half of 2020. They aim to supplement it with a second research project in the 2021-22 period. They looked at 111 ...

