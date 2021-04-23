Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
23.04.2021 | 21:08
Ginger Beef Corporation Announces Grant of Options

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2021 / GINGER BEEF CORPORATION (the "Corporation") (TSXV:GB) announces that it has granted to its directors and an employee, options to purchase in the aggregate 1,336,199 Common Shares at an exercise price of $0.365 per share, which options will expire on April 22, 2024.

About Ginger Beef Corporation

The Corporation's operations include Ginger Beef Express Ltd. ("Express") and its wholly-owned subsidiary Ginger Beef Choice Ltd. ("Choice"). Express is a franchisor of Chinese food restaurants located primarily in Calgary, Alberta and is the holding company for Choice. Express has developed takeout and delivery units, full-service restaurants as well as food court concepts. Choice is a federally inspected manufacturer of fresh and frozen Chinese food items for wholesalers in Canada.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

For further information contact:
Gilbert Leung, Director
Office: (403) 272-8088 ext101
Email: gilbert.leung@gingerbeef.com

SOURCE: Ginger Beef Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/642040/Ginger-Beef-Corporation-Announces-Grant-of-Options

