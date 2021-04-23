Findit, Inc. Announces Findit Android App Receives Approval to Run Google AdMob

Findit Receives Approval From Google Admob for Findit App Currently Running on Android Version IOS to Come Next
ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2021 / Findit, Inc., (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full-service social networking platform that also owns the Findit App that is available for IOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, announces updates to the Findit App. The Findit App is now displaying ads provided by Google AdMob, a mobile app monetization service. This provides Findit with ads to run inline within the Right Now feed in the Findit App.
Ray Firth President of Findit stated "We are currently running AdMob in the Findit App android version. Development is under way to integrate AdMob in the Findit IOS app."
Findit, Inc., developed its native app in Android and IOS which is available in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. With the addition of the ads to the Findit Right Now feed in the App, it provides a new revenue stream for Findit.
You can Download the Findit App by going to either Google or Apple. The links are below.
Findit.com, which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share, and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines, which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc. trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.
Safe Harbor:
This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed.
