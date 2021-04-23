Findit, Inc. Announces Findit Android App Receives Approval to Run Google AdMob

Findit Receives Approval From Google Admob for Findit App Currently Running on Android Version IOS to Come Next

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2021 / Findit, Inc., (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full-service social networking platform that also owns the Findit App that is available for IOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, announces updates to the Findit App. The Findit App is now displaying ads provided by Google AdMob, a mobile app monetization service. This provides Findit with ads to run inline within the Right Now feed in the Findit App.

Ray Firth President of Findit stated "We are currently running AdMob in the Findit App android version. Development is under way to integrate AdMob in the Findit IOS app."