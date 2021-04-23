Gold Resource Corporation Reports Departure of Rick Irvine Chief Operating Officer

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2021 / Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American:GORO) (the "Company") announces that Rick Irvine, Chief Operating Officer, will leave the Company effective May 19, 2021. Allen Palmiere, President and CEO, said "We thank Rick for his service and sincerely appreciate all of his effort and dedication to the growth and success of Gold Resource Corporation."

