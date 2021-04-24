Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2021) - Timeless Capital Corp. (TSXV: TLC.P) ("Timeless" or the "Company"), a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV" or the "Exchange"), announces that, pursuant to recent changes by the TSXV to its Capital Pool Company program and TSXV Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies ("Policy 2.4"), which became effective as at January 1, 2021 (the "New CPC Policy"), Timeless intends to seek the requisite approvals of the shareholders of Timeless (the "Shareholders") to adopt and align the Company with the New CPC Policy at its April 26, 2021 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting").

Capitalized terms used herein and not otherwise defined have the meaning ascribed to them in the TSXV Corporate Finance Manual or the New CPC Policy.

At the Meeting, as required to give effect to the New CPC Policy, Shareholders will be asked to pass two separate ordinary resolutions by the affirmative vote of not less than a majority of the votes cast by disinterested Shareholders who vote in respect thereof, in person or by proxy ("Disinterested Approval"), to:

approve the removal of the consequences associated with the Company not completing a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing date in accordance with the New CPC Policy; and authorize the Company to make certain amendments to the Company's escrow agreement to effect certain changes contemplated under the New CPC Policy.

Consequences of Failing to Complete a QT within 24 Months of the Listing Date

Under Policy 2.4, if the Company fails to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its Listing Date, it faces the consequences of either (i) having its common shares delisted or suspended from the Exchange, or (ii) subject to the approval of the majority of shareholders, transferring its common shares to list on the NEX and cancelling certain Seed Shares issued to the Company's founders.

The New CPC Policy eliminates the requirement for a Capital Pool Company, such as the Company, to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of the Listing Date and eliminates the associated consequences of not completing such requirement. The Company believes that the removal of the requirement to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of Listing Date, and the associated consequences of not completing such requirement, as exists under Policy 2.4, will put the Company in a better position to complete a Qualifying Transaction that will be beneficial to the Shareholders and the Company, by allowing increased flexibility to complete such a transaction.

Timeless shall seek Disinterested Approval to remove the consequences of not completing a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months after its Listing Date. In seeking such Disinterested Approval, Timeless shall exclude all votes attached to the Timeless common shares held by Non-Arm's Length Parties to Timeless who own Seed Shares, as well as their Associates and Affiliates, who in the aggregate, hold or control, directly or indirectly, 2,100,005 Timeless common shares.

Amendments to the Escrow Agreement

At the Meeting, Timeless shall also seek Disinterested Approval to amend the terms of any CPC Escrow Agreement to which it is a party to: (i) reduce the length of the term of any escrow provision to an 18-month escrow term, as permitted by Section 10.2 of the New CPC Policy; and (ii) amend the release date for options, so that all options granted prior to the date the Exchange issues a final bulletin for the Corporation's Qualifying Transaction and all Common Shares that were issued upon exercise of such options prior to such date will be released from escrow on such date, other than options that (a) were granted prior to the Corporation's IPO with an exercise price that is less than the issue price of the Common Shares issued in the IPO and (b) any Common Shares that were issued pursuant to the exercise of such options, which will be released from escrow in accordance with the schedule set out above.

In seeking such Disinterested Approval, Timeless shall exclude all votes attached to the Timeless common shares held by shareholders who are parties to the CPC Escrow Agreement, as well as their Associates and Affiliates, who in aggregate, hold or control, directly or indirectly, 4,000,000 Timeless common shares.

Other Changes

Under the New CPC Policy, the Company is permitted to adopt other transition provision without obtaining shareholder approval. As a result, the Company may adopt the changes under the New CPC Policy that do not require shareholder approval, including, but not limited to:

increasing the maximum aggregate gross proceeds to the treasury that the Company can raise from the issuance of common shares under the Company's initial public offering, Seed Shares and private placements to the new maximum of $10,000,000, rather than $5,000,000 which was previously the limit for a CPC that had not completed its Qualifying Transaction; removing the restriction which provided that no more than the lesser of 30% of the gross proceeds from the sale of securities issued by the Company and $210,000 may be used for purposes other than identifying and evaluating assets or businesses and obtaining shareholder approval for a proposed Qualifying Transaction, and implementing the restrictions on the permitted use of proceeds and prohibited payments under the New CPC Policy, under which reasonable general and administrative expenses not exceeding $3,000 per month are permitted; removing the restriction on the Company issuing new agent's options in connection with a private placement; and removing the restriction such that now one person has the ability to act as the chief executive officer, chief financial officer and corporate secretary of the Company at the same time.

The proposed amendments remain subject to the final approval of the TSXV.

