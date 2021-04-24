F Connection Concierge in St. Barthelemy Introduces Loyalty Rewards Membership Club

ST. BARTHELEMY, CARIBBEAN / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2021 / F Connection Concierge, a luxury concierge agency catering to visitors of the Caribbean island of St. Barts, is pleased to announce the launch of its Loyalty Rewards Membership Club, taking its services to a higher level of excellence and value. The agency is especially proud of the fact that it is the island's only luxury niche operator to have such an offer in its portfolio.

"Our mission is to create memorable experiences for our clients, sparing no effort to make all their vacation dreams come true. We are now taking our commitment a step further with a tiered package that will not only redefine luxury concierge services on St. Barts but also reward clients for their loyalty over the years. All members will enjoy an assortment of complimentary services and products, including an additional 10% discount when renting villas on the island," said Frankie Reboullet, founder and CEO of F Connection.

The Loyalty Rewards Membership Club offers three packages, starting with Stairway to Heaven, which includes a free valet parking pass valid for the entire island territory. Clients who opt for this membership level will also benefit from special rates and various extras from F Connection Concierge's partner rental car agency. Building on this package is Paradise City, which contains all the perks of Stairway to Heaven plus several more benefits that will be of particular interest to people enjoying the outdoors or leading a wellness-focused life. With this membership level, clients will also get 60- or 90-minute sessions of yoga and/or massage, a two-and-a-half-hour guided tour to the famed Colombier beach or the renowned natural pools of St. Barts, and a one-hour photo shoot that includes 10 high-definition photos and web transfer.

The third tier, Angie, contains all the rewards featuring in Stairway to Heaven and Paradise City but takes the luxury experience even further with several added benefits. Clients who select this option will enjoy lunch or dinner in one of the agency's favorite restaurants, partaking of the F Connection Menu. Another bonus is lunch or dinner at the client's villa with a private chef. This package also contains a sunset cruise onboard a beautiful and powerful 38" Boston Whaler. "Our goal will always be to provide the ultimate luxury experience to St. Barts visitors, but we believe the launch of our membership club makes the services we offer even more personalized and clearly communicates to our clients that we value their loyalty and deem it worthy of reward," said Frankie Reboullet.

Established in 1996, F Connection Concierge has become an indispensable ally to St. Barts visitors looking for a unique and unforgettable experience. The luxury concierge services provider combines flexibility with a highly personalized approach to ensure that the demands of its international clientele are met in full. Utilizing its exclusive partnerships with top local hotels, travel agencies, event organizers, produce suppliers, and yacht rental companies, F Connection Concierge consistently exceeds its clients' expectations, transforming vacations into once-in-a-lifetime experiences. The agency can handle all aspects of a recreational visit to the hugely popular Caribbean island, including travel arrangements, accommodation, leisure activities, and beauty and wellness pursuits.

