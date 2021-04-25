Britannia Mining, Inc.: Britannia Mining Prepares to Make Structural Changes to Cap Table

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2021 / Britannia Mining, Inc. ("Britannia" or the "Company"), (OTC PINK:BMIN) announced today that management intends to make structural changes to the Company's cap table by initiating a reverse stock split.

Management is exploring how best to initiate a reverse split, while attempting to protect shareholders as equitably as possible. Employing techniques such as 'Round Ups', could help to ensure that no shareholder is reversed out of the market. Consideration is also being given towards using more moderate reverse split ratios if and where applicable, while possibly employing other more aggressive techniques if and where needed. The goal is to try and create an equitable environment that could potentially support growth opportunities, value, and shareholder confidence.

In a recent announcement, where Britannia named a new president and board member, management indicated that the Company intended to take a number of corporate actions aimed at modifying Britannia's current business and repositioning the Company's market status. It was further noted that many of the upcoming corporate adjustments could possibly impact both the future business of Britannia, as well as all stakeholders of the Company. A reverse stock split is currently being enacted as one such impactful corporate adjustment.

The parameters of the reverse stock split would likely be influenced, in part, by any future path that the Company pursues. At present, the Company has been exploring opportunities in digital technology and hopes to soon stake a claim in that market space.

In anticipating a reverse stock split, the Company continues to encourage shareholders to remain diligent - review all filings, press releases and contact management at info@BritanniaMining.net with any inquiries.

About Britannia Mining

At present, Britannia Mining is identified as a natural resources development company focused on acquiring high quality mineral, mining, and other commodity-based projects. The Company has been exploring opportunities to transition its business towards the digital technology space.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the Company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "expect," "intends," "intend," "anticipate," "anticipates," "plans," "plan," to be uncertain and forward-looking.

