HRAPP Announces the Launch of a New App that is Designed to Monitor the Productivity of Employees

Company Owners Who Have a Number of People Working Remotely Due to COVID-19 Can Use the App to More Effectively Keep Track of their Employees' Time

COIMBATORE, TAMIL NADU, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2021 / The founders of HRAPP, an established Coimbatore based startup, are pleased to announce the launch of a new app that is designed to monitor the productivity of employees.

To learn more about the new app and/or to schedule a demo, please visit https://hrapp.in/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders know that because of the COVID-19 global pandemic, more employees than ever are now working from home. To allow employers to keep tabs on their now-remote team and be sure that everyone is pulling his or her weight, they were inspired to create and launch the new app.

In addition to the app, which the spokesperson said should help save busy company owners and HR personnel a great deal of time, HRAPP also offers employee productivity monitoring software that can compete with its Western counterparts.

"HRAPP is proud to feature special employee productivity monitoring software that employers can use to hire, pay, engage, retain and monitor employees," the spokesperson noted, adding that the employee monitoring solutions offer everything required to build an efficient workspace.

"We are aware that it is a data-driven world where people expect everything at their fingertips. So, why not an employee monitoring solution? Our HR and payroll solution, as well as our new app, offers every employer a unique opportunity to keep tabs on their employees."

As a customer noted in a review, "HRAPP has helped us make data-driven decisions on retaining and remunerating the best talent. The analytics and statistics we get from the app are accurate and focus more on people than business. It helps us easily manage payroll by keeping track of leaves, working hours and expenses."

About HRAPP:

HRAPP, a top HR management platform, is a 360-degree solution that has everything employers need to build a happier, efficient and better workforce. Their solutions allow companies to process human resource, payroll and other administrative purposes smoothly. The company provides efficient solutions for onboarding and offboarding, payroll and expenses, employee monitoring, time tracking, managing leaves and holidays and more. To learn more, please visit https://hrapp.in/.

HRAPP

1/424, Avinashi Road

Chinniyampalayam,

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu 641062

Contact:

Contact Person: Mr. Chandrakumar

Phone: +91-7338816663, +91-9600106664 and +91-7904544626

Email: sales@capricetech.com

