TICKMARKS, a Virtual Bookkeeping Service in VA, Launches New Online Accounting Services Through a Cloud-Based Platform

The New Services from TICKMARK are Ideal for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses Powered by Azure/AWS

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2021 / The founders of TICKMARKS, a leading virtual bookkeeping service based in Reston, Virginia, are pleased to announce that they have launched a complete online accounting and bookkeeping service using a cloud-based platform.

To learn more about TICKMARKS and the services that they offer, please visit https://www.tickmarks.net/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the new technology ensures seamless integration of data, technology, and services to offer a secure and confidential accounting and bookkeeping process. The new cloud-based solutions will help small and medium-sized businesses that are powered by Azure/AWS.

"We now have a set of accounting apps and virtual accounting software that will be customized for every business need," the spokesperson noted, adding that the company's goal is to eliminate traditional forms of accounting and bookkeeping, which in turn will provide the business owner with ample time to plan for business growth.

"The technology will help prevent the headaches associated with managing accounts, taxes, audits and payrolls, as our cloud-based accounting services take up the heavy lifting."

In addition, the new online services offer an organized and systematic approach to accounting and bookkeeping that can help keep business in a safe place. The team from TICKMARKS is using the proper technology to ensure that the client data and information is secure.

"We understand that financial data must be kept confidential," the spokesperson noted, adding that the founders are also aware of how data-driven decisions will steer the business on the right path.

"Business owners can make informed decisions to push their business forward. The technology-integrated solution will provide accurate and reliable financial information so the business owners can take proactive measures."

As a TICKMARK client noted in a review of the new online accounting and bookkeeping services, it is now easier for him to concentrate on his business.

"I have all financial data at my fingertips using the accounting app customized for my business requirements. I process my accounts whenever and wherever I am."

About TICKMARKS

TICKMARKS, a trustworthy online accounting company, offers reliable and affordable virtual accounting and bookkeeping services. They provide virtual bookkeeping services, advisory services, bank reconciliation, employee expense management, financial reporting, payroll processing services, and accounts payables and receivables. They offer 24/7 assistance, dedicated staff, on-time delivery, customized solutions, and improved efficiency. For more information, please visit https://www.tickmarks.net/.

TICKMARKS, Inc.

12020 Sunrise Valley Dr., Suite 100

Reston, VA 20191

Contact:

Contact Person: Mr. Vignesh

Phone: +1 571 206 4974

Email: contact@tickmarks.net

