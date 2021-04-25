4 Squares Dentistry Celebrates a Decade in the Field of Modern Dentistry

4 Squares Dentistry, the Leading Dental Hospital in Medavakkam in India, Offers Dental Treatments for Kids, Teens and Adults

TAMIL NADU, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2021 / Dr. Aesha Imran Syeda, the founder of 4 Squares Dentistry in Medavakkam, Chennai, India, is pleased to announce that she is celebrating 10 years in business.

To learn more about the dental hospital and the services that Dr. Syeda and her team offers their patients, please visit https://4squaresdentistry.in/.

As a spokesperson for the Dental Hospital in Medavakkam noted, the office has earned a well-deserved reputation for offering top-notch dental care.

"They truly love to see their patients smile," the spokesperson noted, adding that the well-equipped dental clinic in Medavakkam offers world-class dental treatment for kids, teens and adults.

"It is the quality treatment that we provide with utmost care and hygiene that keeps our patients happy. We have dental solutions for all types of dental concerns all available inside our multi-specialty dental clinic that well integrates technology and modern dental practices."

Dr. Syeda and her team are also committed to outstanding and careful hygiene along with infection control, both of which are managed by high-grade sterilization and systemic disposal of bio-waste.

"At 4 Squares Dentistry, we not only feel that the treatments are important, but also the preventive care that can help to avoid further dental issues. This is why Dr. Syeda and her team provide both a routine examination and preventative care, and they also encourage kids to practice good oral hygiene," the spokesperson noted.

Dr. Syeda is also humbled by the patients who took the time to post positive reviews of 4 Squares Dentistry, including one who wrote "I love the calm, caring and modern atmosphere with dentists who are capable of providing a painless dental solution that is quite effective."

About 4 Squares Dentistry:

4 Squares Dentistry is the top dental clinic in Medavakkam, Chennai. They offer dental solutions that will care, restore and preserve each patient's natural smile. Their top-notch dental services include general dentistry, cleaning, preventive care, kids' dentistry, root canal, smile correction, full mouth rehabilitation, smile design aesthetics, dental implants, laser dentistry, oral cancer and oral surgery. They undertake everything from routine examinations to minor and complex surgeries, including restorative and corrective cosmetic dental procedures. For more information, please visit https://4squaresdentistry.in/.

4 Squares Dentistry

6/13, First Floor

Velachery Rd.

Medavakkam, Chennai

Tamil Nadu, India 600100

Contact Person: Mr. Mohammed

Phone: 044 - 48592044 and +91 -7305222044

Email: 4squaresdentistry@gmail.com

