7 new models will meet demands for smaller, more robust inverters systems in large equipment

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today it has developed seven new X-Series products-two HVIGBTs and five HVDIODEs-boosting the X-Series lineup to 24 power semiconductor modules suitable for increasingly large-capacity, small-sized inverters used in traction motors, DC-power transmitters, large industrial machinery and other high-voltage, large-current equipment. The models will be released sequentially beginning July 1. The modules will be exhibited at "PCIM Europe digital days 2021," the digital version of this power conversion intelligent motion trade show, from May 3 to 7.

Product Features 1) Expanded lineup accommodates wide-ranging inverter capacities 24-model X-Series lineup (two new HVIGBTs and five new HVDIODEs) now ranges from 1.7kV to 6.5kV to accommodate wide range of inverter capacities in large industrial equipment. 2) Increase in rated current to support larger-capacity, smaller-sized inverters Seventh-generation CSTBTTM chip and RFC diode chips help to reduce power loss and thermal resistance, resulting in a higher rated current to support larger-capacity inverters. Compared to existing CM900HC-90H, new CM900HC-90X, etc. are 33% smaller but achieve the same voltage and current ratings. 3) Compatible models simplify parts replacement and inverter development CM2400HCB-34X, etc. offer same compatibility specifications as well as dimensions as existing CM2400HC-34H HVIGBT to support faster development of new inverters.

