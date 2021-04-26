



TOKYO, Apr 26, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - An AD ECU* capable of updating vehicle control software and an OTA Unit that receives and manages update data, both developed by Hitachi Astemo, Ltd. as "over-the-air (OTA) software update solutions", have been adopted by the new model Honda Legend, which is equipped with a traffic jam pilot function that achieves Automated Driving Level 3 and was released in March by Honda Motor Co., Ltd. The solutions have been realized with the technologies of the Hitachi Group as one-stop solutions that establish a platform from a data center (OTA Center) that sends software updates to the in-vehicle device system.More and more autonomous driving vehicles and vehicles equipped with driver assistance functions have been released to the market in recent years, and along with such trends, the needs are increasing for technologies that enable real-time updating of the ECU software version and functional upgrades via a network, in order to improve the usability of ECU software upgrades. The new model Legend is equipped with a traffic jam pilot function that achieved Automated Driving Level 3 on highways, and the AD ECU and OTA Unit from Hitachi Astemo support the updating of functions among other things. In addition, wireless (over-the-air) updating of the AD ECU's vehicle control software is achieved via the OTA Center provided by the Hitachi Group.In addition to the wireless software update solutions developed at this time, the Hitachi Group will continue to develop and provide equipment and solutions that contribute to the increased adoption of autonomous driving vehicles and connected cars.By providing advanced mobility solutions that improve safety and comfort as well as enhance environmental protection, Hitachi Astemo will increase social, environmental, and economic value in order to realize a sustainable society, contribute to improved quality of life, and enhance corporate value.*AD ECU: Autonomous Driving Electronic Control UnitAbout Hitachi Astemo, Ltd.Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Hitachi Astemo is a joint venture between Hitachi, Ltd. and Honda Motor Co. Hitachi Astemo is a technology company that develops, manufactures, sells and services automotive and transportation components, as well as industrial machinery and systems. For more information, visit the company's website at https://www.hitachiastemo.com/en/.Source: Hitachi, Ltd.Copyright 2021 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.