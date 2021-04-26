Physitrack Limited has been chosen by CBI Health, Canada's leading provider of community-based health services, to deliver an enhanced digital client experience with Physitrack's award winning digital solutions.

Through integration with CBI Health's other information systems, CBI Health clinicians will be able to utilize Physitrack to prescribe remote home exercise programs, deliver client education and review client outcome measures all via Physitrack's easy to use web and mobile apps.

Physitrack began working with CBI Health's clinics across Canada in their Rehabilitation Services network earlier this month, potentially expanding into their other related clinical service areas.

Scott DeLuca, SVP Rehabilitation Services at CBI Health says: "Physitrack's engaging digital tools complement and expand CBI Health's rehabilitation services, allowing us to provide even more support to our clients in new and innovative ways."

Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder of Physitrack, says: "We are excited and honored to have been given this opportunity to support CBI Health with our digital tools. CBI Health's physiotherapy teams can now benefit from our solutions to help them drive even better client experience and clinical outcomes, as a digital extension of hands-on care."

About CBI Health

CBI Health is Canada's leading community-based healthcare provider, delivering both rehabilitation and home health services. Their integrated, interdisciplinary network delivers physical and mental health services in clinic, home and facility settings or remotely through virtual care telehealth. With over 13,000 dedicated staff supporting over 800 communities across the country, they deliver proven outcomes to meet the evolving healthcare needs of Canadians. For more information, please visit www.cbi.ca

About Physitrack

Physitrack - an Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Mobility partner since 2015, is the world leader in virtual care and patient data analytics technology solutions for public and private healthcare providers. Physitrack's solutions are used by millions of patients in over 180 countries around the world.

