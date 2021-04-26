EQS Group-News: Kinarus AG
Basel, Switzerland, April 26, 2021. Kinarus AG, a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company and owner of KIN001, a differentiated therapeutic candidate for the treatment of multiple diseases with high unmet need, announced today the appointment of Hari Kumar as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Thierry Fumeaux as Chief Medical Officer.
Dr. Hari Kumar's long career took him from Roche to Eisai Ltd where he served as European Marketing Director. He returned to Roche as Global Head of Transplant Immunosuppressives. He subsequently moved to Amira Pharmaceuticals Inc. in 2007 as Chief Business Officer before becoming Chief Executive Officer of Adheron Therapeutics Inc. In his career, Dr. Kumar oversaw the launch of the immunosuppressive, CellCept(R), the Alzheimer's drug, Aricept(R) and the gastric ulcer drug, Aciphex(R). At Amira, Dr. Kumar led the process that resulted in its acquisition by Bristol Myers Squibb in 2011. He also navigated the acquisition of Adheron Therapeutics by Roche, in his role as CEO/ Board member. These transactions have delivered over a billion dollars in returns to investors.
Just two weeks ago, Kinarus announced enrolment of the first patient in its recently launched Phase 2 clinical trial of KIN001 in COVID-19 hospitalized patients. The Swiss biopharmaceutical company plans additional clinical programs to evaluate KIN001 for treatment of patients with age-related macular degeneration (wet-AMD) as well as Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF).
In March 2021, the company has received a CHF 3 million financial facility after independent scientific assessment for KIN001 development in COVID-19 and ongoing operations. In April 2021, Kinarus enrolled and dosed the first patient in a Phase 2 study for KIN001 in COVID-19 in hospitalized patients.
Swiss-based Kinarus is privately owned. The Board of Directors of the company is currently evaluating different financing options.
