EQS Group-News: Kinarus AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Private Equity

Kinarus further strengthens its leadership with two reputed industry experts



26.04.2021 / 07:01



Hari Kumar, former CEO of Adheron Therapeutics, Inc. appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors

Thierry Fumeaux, MD, former member of Swiss National Covid Taskforce, joined Kinarus as new Chief Medical Officer Basel, Switzerland, April 26, 2021. Kinarus AG, a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company and owner of KIN001, a differentiated therapeutic candidate for the treatment of multiple diseases with high unmet need, announced today the appointment of Hari Kumar as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Thierry Fumeaux as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Hari Kumar's long career took him from Roche to Eisai Ltd where he served as European Marketing Director. He returned to Roche as Global Head of Transplant Immunosuppressives. He subsequently moved to Amira Pharmaceuticals Inc. in 2007 as Chief Business Officer before becoming Chief Executive Officer of Adheron Therapeutics Inc. In his career, Dr. Kumar oversaw the launch of the immunosuppressive, CellCept(R), the Alzheimer's drug, Aricept(R) and the gastric ulcer drug, Aciphex(R). At Amira, Dr. Kumar led the process that resulted in its acquisition by Bristol Myers Squibb in 2011. He also navigated the acquisition of Adheron Therapeutics by Roche, in his role as CEO/ Board member. These transactions have delivered over a billion dollars in returns to investors. Just two weeks ago, Kinarus announced enrolment of the first patient in its recently launched Phase 2 clinical trial of KIN001 in COVID-19 hospitalized patients. The Swiss biopharmaceutical company plans additional clinical programs to evaluate KIN001 for treatment of patients with age-related macular degeneration (wet-AMD) as well as Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). About Kinarus

Kinarus AG is a Swiss clinical-stage bio pharmaceutical company focused on bringing differentiated treatments to patients suffering from viral, respiratory or ophthalmic diseases. Kinarus' differentiated therapeutic candidate KIN001 has broad potential to transform numerous therapeutic areas. The company has patent protected and is preparing the application of KIN001 in multiple indications with important unmet medical needs. In March 2021, the company has received a CHF 3 million financial facility after independent scientific assessment for KIN001 development in COVID-19 and ongoing operations. In April 2021, Kinarus enrolled and dosed the first patient in a Phase 2 study for KIN001 in COVID-19 in hospitalized patients. Swiss-based Kinarus is privately owned. The Board of Directors of the company is currently evaluating different financing options. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.kinarus.com. Contact information:

Alexander Bausch

CEO Kinarus AG

Tel: +41 61 633 2971

alexander.bausch@kinarus.com Disclaimer

This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Kinarus AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements and assessments or intentions concerning the company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, assessments or intentions.

End of Media Release

