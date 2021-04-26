Regulatory News:

Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) signed the United Nations Global Compact in 2005, which is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative.

Today, Europcar Mobility Group is proud to announce that it qualifies its annual reporting (Communication on Progress, COP) at the "Advanced" level, only reached by 11% of companies.

The "Advanced" level is the highest level of reporting within this framework, proving the implementation of a range of good practices regarding subjects as varied as CSR strategy, governance, anti-corruption, environment, human rights, support for UN goals, etc.

As such, the Group will join the GC Advanced Club, which provides a privileged space for dialogue, reflection and collective learning, in order to continue to make progress in implementing the 21 criteria of the GC Advanced reporting level of the Global Compact.

For Europcar Mobility Group, this recognition reflects the growing maturity of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy, reinforced by the launch of its "Commit Together" programme in 2017. It follows the latest progress registered by the Group in terms of ESG ratings: 61/100 by Vigeo Eiris (+15 points); 71/100 with an entry in the Gold Medal category by Eco Vadis; B rating by CDP, above the sector average.

The United Nations Global Compact is one of the largest international commitment initiatives in terms of respect for human rights, international labor standards, environment and fight against corruption.

With more than 13,000 participants in 170 countries, nearly 70 local networks around the world ensure a close relationship with members and national mobilization, as in the case of Global Compact France.

In 2005, Europcar Mobility Group was the first operator in the vehicle rental sector to adhere to the principles of the United Nations Global Compact. Since then, every year the Group has reaffirmed its commitment to respect all Ten Principles inspired by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the ILO Declaration, the Rio Declaration on Environment and Development, and the United Nations Convention against Corruption, and to contribute to the achievement of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

For more information: https://www.unglobalcompact.org/

