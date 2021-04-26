Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Statement re Inside Information

Statement re Inside Information

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

LEI No. 549300HV0VXCRONER808

26 April 2021

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc ('the Company') confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities leading up to the announcement of the annual financial report for the year to 31 March 2021.

For and on behalf of

PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited

Corporate Company Secretary