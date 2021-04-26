Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 26.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Das wird ein nie gekanntes Kursfeuerwerk bei Uran-Aktien auslösen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 1110 ISIN: GB0003052338 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
26.04.2021 | 08:04
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Statement re Inside Information

Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Statement re Inside Information

PR Newswire

London, April 25

Statement re Inside Information

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

LEI No. 549300HV0VXCRONER808

26 April 2021

Statement re Inside Information

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc ('the Company') confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities leading up to the announcement of the annual financial report for the year to 31 March 2021.

For and on behalf of
PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.