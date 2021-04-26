Anzeige
Montag, 26.04.2021

WKN: A2PG87 ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 Ticker-Symbol: 24W5 
Frankfurt
26.04.21
08:04 Uhr
106,00 Euro
-1,00
-0,93 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
ACCESSWIRE
26.04.2021
Ferguson PLC - Notice of Dividend Currency Exchange Rate

NOTICE OF DIVIDEND CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATE - INTERIM AND SPECIAL DIVIDEND 2021

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2021 / On March 16, 2021, the Company announced its intention to pay an interim dividend of 72.9 US cents per share ("Interim Dividend") and a special dividend of 180.0 US cents per share ("Special Dividend").

Eligible shareholders will receive their dividends in US dollars ("USD"), unless an election to receive dividends in pounds sterling ("GBP") is completed and registered with the Company's registrars. The deadline for the currency election in respect of the Interim Dividend and Special Dividend, was April 13, 2021 and was communicated to shareholders on March 16, 2021.

Set out below is the currency exchange rate for shareholders who will receive the Interim Dividend and Special Dividend in GBP:

Dividend

Dividend declared

Exchange rate (GBP/USD)

Dividend to be paid for shareholders receiving dividends in GBP

Interim Dividend

72.9 US cents per share

1.3888

52.49 pence per share

Special Dividend

180.0 US cents per share

1.3888

129.61 pence per share

The Interim Dividend and Special Dividend will be paid on May 11, 2021 to shareholders who were on the register at the close of business on March 26, 2021.

Enquiries:

Graham Middlemiss, Group Company Secretary
(+44 (0) 118 927 3800)

Mark Fearon, Director of Corporate Communications and IR

(+44 (0) 7711 875 070)

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/642128/Ferguson-PLC--Notice-of-Dividend-Currency-Exchange-Rate

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
