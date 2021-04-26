DJ Superdry plc: Appointment of Chairman

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: Appointment of Chairman 26-Apr-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Superdry Plc Appointment of Chairman Superdry is delighted to announce the appointment of Peter Sjölander as Chairman, effective 29th April 2021. Peter has had a hugely successful executive career across public company, private equity and founder-led environments. From 2007 to 2015 Peter was CEO of Helly Hansen where he delivered a step change in the performance of the brand, driving its transition from being a business focused on its local Scandinavian markets to a globally recognised brand. Digital transformation was core to Peter's leadership of Helly Hansen. Most recently Peter has held a number of senior advisory and non-executive roles, including working with leading private equity funds where he has advised a number of brands and digital consumer businesses within their portfolios, overseeing their growth and successful technology implementations. Earlier in his career Peter spent 13 years at Nike in a number of leadership roles across marketing, product and general management, working in the Nordics, Netherlands and USA at a time of rapid growth for the brand. Following his tenure at Nike Peter joined Electrolux where he was responsible for brand and product driving a shift from an industrial agenda to a consumer centric one. He is currently a non-executive director of Dometic Group AB (listed in Sweden) and Fiskars Oyj (listed in Finland). No further disclosures under Listing Rule 9.6.13 are required to be made. Peter will join the Superdry Board as an independent non-executive director on 29th April 2021 and on the same date Peter Williams will step down as Chairman and from the Board. Details of Peter Sjölander's remuneration package, which is in line with the shareholder approved Remuneration Policy, will be set out in the next Directors' Remuneration Report. Julian Dunkerton, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Superdry, said: 'Peter has a tremendous track record of driving value creation and is a true digitally-focused brand leader. The turnaround of Helly Hansen that he led when he was CEO, building a globally recognised brand with significant eCommerce revenues, was highly impressive, and through his work with leading global brands such as Nike, he has accumulated fantastic brand, digital and international experience, all of which will be invaluable as we emerge from the challenges of Covid and accelerate the reset of Superdry. I'm delighted we have been able to attract someone of his calibre as Chair of Superdry and I'm looking forward to working with him. I would also like to thank Peter Williams for his support over the past two years. He has played a really important role since I returned to Superdry, in particular working with me to put in place a strong Board and management team to enable us to deliver on our ambition, and I'm extremely grateful to him for all he's done for the business.' Peter Sjölander, incoming Chairman, said: 'I am delighted to have been appointed as Chairman of Superdry, a world class brand which I have admired for many years. The Board, Julian and the Executive Team have a clear vision for the business and have made a great start on the reset, and I am really looking forward to working with everyone to restore Superdry to its rightful position as a leading global brand.' Peter Williams, outgoing Chairman, said 'I have thoroughly enjoyed my two years as Chairman of Superdry. Having completed the Executive Team with the appointments of our new CFO and COO, and with the reset of the brand well under way, I feel now is the right time to step down. In Peter Sjölander the Board has found an excellent candidate with highly relevant experience, and I wish him, Julian and everyone at Superdry every success for the future.' Superdry can also confirm that Shaun Wills will join the Board as an Executive Board Member and Chief Financial Officer on 26th April 2021. For further information: Superdry Ruth Daniels ruth.daniels@superdry.com 44 (0) 1242 586747 Adam Smith adamj.smith@superdry.com 44 (0) 1242 586747 Media enquiries Tim Danaher, Imran Jina superdry@brunswickgroup.com 44 (0) 207 404 5959 Notes to Editors The Superdry brand is obsessed with design, quality and fit and committed to relentless innovation. We design affordable, premium quality clothing, accessories and footwear which are sold around the world. We have a unique purpose to help our consumers feel amazing through wearing our clothes. We have a clear strategy for delivering continued growth via a disruptive multi-channel approach combining Ecommerce, Wholesale and physical stores. We operate in over 60 countries and have over 4,100 colleagues globally. Cautionary statement This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and operational results of Superdry Plc. These statements and forecasts involve risk, uncertainty and assumptions because they relate to events and depend upon circumstances that will occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made only as at the date of this announcement. Nothing in this announcement should be construed as a profit forecast. Except as required by law, Superdry Plc has no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to correct any inaccuracies therein. The person responsible for this announcement on behalf of Superdry is Ruth Daniels, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary of Superdry. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B60BD277 Category Code: BOA TIDM: SDRY LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 100650 EQS News ID: 1188085 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1188085&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)