Montag, 26.04.2021
Sondermeldung, 26.4.2021: Kurschance der Woche?
WKN: A1CT6Y ISIN: GB00B60BD277 Ticker-Symbol: 49S 
Stuttgart
26.04.21
09:30 Uhr
3,230 Euro
+0,015
+0,47 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
26.04.2021 | 08:31
Superdry plc: Appointment of Chairman

DJ Superdry plc: Appointment of Chairman 

Superdry plc (SDRY) 
Superdry plc: Appointment of Chairman 
26-Apr-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Superdry Plc 
 
Appointment of Chairman 
 
 
Superdry is delighted to announce the appointment of Peter Sjölander as Chairman, effective 29th April 2021. 
 
Peter has had a hugely successful executive career across public company, private equity and founder-led environments. 
From 2007 to 2015 Peter was CEO of Helly Hansen where he delivered a step change in the performance of the brand, 
driving its transition from being a business focused on its local Scandinavian markets to a globally recognised brand. 
Digital transformation was core to Peter's leadership of Helly Hansen. 
 
Most recently Peter has held a number of senior advisory and non-executive roles, including working with leading 
private equity funds where he has advised a number of brands and digital consumer businesses within their portfolios, 
overseeing their growth and successful technology implementations. Earlier in his career Peter spent 13 years at Nike 
in a number of leadership roles across marketing, product and general management, working in the Nordics, Netherlands 
and USA at a time of rapid growth for the brand. Following his tenure at Nike Peter joined Electrolux where he was 
responsible for brand and product driving a shift from an industrial agenda to a consumer centric one. He is currently 
a non-executive director of Dometic Group AB (listed in Sweden) and Fiskars Oyj (listed in Finland). No further 
disclosures under Listing Rule 9.6.13 are required to be made. 
 
Peter will join the Superdry Board as an independent non-executive director on 29th April 2021 and on the same date 
Peter Williams will step down as Chairman and from the Board. Details of Peter Sjölander's remuneration package, which 
is in line with the shareholder approved Remuneration Policy, will be set out in the next Directors' Remuneration 
Report. 
 
 
Julian Dunkerton, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Superdry, said: 
 
'Peter has a tremendous track record of driving value creation and is a true digitally-focused brand leader. The 
turnaround of Helly Hansen that he led when he was CEO, building a globally recognised brand with significant eCommerce 
revenues, was highly impressive, and through his work with leading global brands such as Nike, he has accumulated 
fantastic brand, digital and international experience, all of which will be invaluable as we emerge from the challenges 
of Covid and accelerate the reset of Superdry. I'm delighted we have been able to attract someone of his calibre as 
Chair of Superdry and I'm looking forward to working with him. 
 
I would also like to thank Peter Williams for his support over the past two years. He has played a really important 
role since I returned to Superdry, in particular working with me to put in place a strong Board and management team to 
enable us to deliver on our ambition, and I'm extremely grateful to him for all he's done for the business.' 
 
Peter Sjölander, incoming Chairman, said: 
 
'I am delighted to have been appointed as Chairman of Superdry, a world class brand which I have admired for many 
years. The Board, Julian and the Executive Team have a clear vision for the business and have made a great start on the 
reset, and I am really looking forward to working with everyone to restore Superdry to its rightful position as a 
leading global brand.' 
 
Peter Williams, outgoing Chairman, said 
 
'I have thoroughly enjoyed my two years as Chairman of Superdry. Having completed the Executive Team with the 
appointments of our new CFO and COO, and with the reset of the brand well under way, I feel now is the right time to 
step down. In Peter Sjölander the Board has found an excellent candidate with highly relevant experience, and I wish 
him, Julian and everyone at Superdry every success for the future.' 
 
Superdry can also confirm that Shaun Wills will join the Board as an Executive Board Member and Chief Financial Officer 
on 26th April 2021. 
 
 
For further information: 
 
Superdry 
Ruth Daniels               ruth.daniels@superdry.com          44 (0) 1242 586747 
Adam Smith               adamj.smith@superdry.com         44 (0) 1242 586747 
 
Media enquiries 
Tim Danaher, Imran Jina     superdry@brunswickgroup.com       44 (0) 207 404 5959 
 
Notes to Editors 
The Superdry brand is obsessed with design, quality and fit and committed to relentless innovation. We design 
affordable, premium quality clothing, accessories and footwear which are sold around the world. We have a unique 
purpose to help our consumers feel amazing through wearing our clothes. We have a clear strategy for delivering 
continued growth via a disruptive multi-channel approach combining Ecommerce, Wholesale and physical stores. We operate 
in over 60 countries and have over 4,100 colleagues globally. 
 
Cautionary statement 
This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and operational 
results of Superdry Plc. These statements and forecasts involve risk, uncertainty and assumptions because they relate 
to events and depend upon circumstances that will occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause 
actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking 
statements. These forward-looking statements are made only as at the date of this announcement. Nothing in this 
announcement should be construed as a profit forecast. Except as required by law, Superdry Plc has no obligation to 
update the forward-looking statements or to correct any inaccuracies therein. 
 
The person responsible for this announcement on behalf of Superdry is Ruth Daniels, Group General Counsel and Company 
Secretary of Superdry. 
 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      SDRY 
LEI Code:    213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  100650 
EQS News ID:  1188085 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1188085&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
