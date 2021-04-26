The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 26.04.2021Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 26.04.2021Aktien1 CA8263XP1041 Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd.2 CA00208E2087 ATI Airtest Technologies Inc.Anleihen1 US02005NBM11 Ally Financial Inc.2 USG25839PT55 Coca-Cola European Partners PLC3 USG25839PR99 Coca-Cola European Partners PLC4 XS2334361354 Philippinen5 XS2332559553 Bank of China Ltd. [Frankfurt am Main Branch]6 XS2337061753 CCEP Finance [Ireland] DAC7 XS2337285519 Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V.8 CA135087L930 Canada, Government of...9 XS2332689418 Danfoss Finance I B.V.10 XS2337285865 Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V.11 USU37818BB37 Glencore Funding LLC12 XS2334361271 Philippinen13 XS2334361511 Philippinen14 DE000BLB9N86 Bayerische Landesbank15 USG25839PS72 Coca-Cola European Partners PLC16 USU37786AE74 Glencore Funding LLC17 GB00BMG7PR03 Sustainable Capital PLC18 XS2337060607 CCEP Finance [Ireland] DAC19 XS2332689681 Danfoss Finance I B.V.20 XS2337107259 International Development Association21 XS2335966557 JPMorgan Chase & Co.22 XS2335966631 JPMorgan Chase & Co.23 US69351UAW36 PPL Electric Utilities Corp.24 XS2337339977 Aareal Bank AG25 XS2332979769 Asian Development Bank (ADB)26 XS2337335710 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce27 XS2332689764 Danfoss Finance I B.V.28 XS2337349778 Kommunalbanken AS29 XS2334577108 Kommuninvest i Sverige AB30 XS2332552541 Louis Dreyfus Company B.V.31 XS2337061670 CCEP Finance [Ireland] DAC32 XS2337061837 CCEP Finance [Ireland] DAC33 USU37786AD91 Glencore Funding LLC