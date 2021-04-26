The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 26.04.2021
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 26.04.2021
Aktien
1 CA8263XP1041 Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd.
2 CA00208E2087 ATI Airtest Technologies Inc.
Anleihen
1 US02005NBM11 Ally Financial Inc.
2 USG25839PT55 Coca-Cola European Partners PLC
3 USG25839PR99 Coca-Cola European Partners PLC
4 XS2334361354 Philippinen
5 XS2332559553 Bank of China Ltd. [Frankfurt am Main Branch]
6 XS2337061753 CCEP Finance [Ireland] DAC
7 XS2337285519 Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V.
8 CA135087L930 Canada, Government of...
9 XS2332689418 Danfoss Finance I B.V.
10 XS2337285865 Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V.
11 USU37818BB37 Glencore Funding LLC
12 XS2334361271 Philippinen
13 XS2334361511 Philippinen
14 DE000BLB9N86 Bayerische Landesbank
15 USG25839PS72 Coca-Cola European Partners PLC
16 USU37786AE74 Glencore Funding LLC
17 GB00BMG7PR03 Sustainable Capital PLC
18 XS2337060607 CCEP Finance [Ireland] DAC
19 XS2332689681 Danfoss Finance I B.V.
20 XS2337107259 International Development Association
21 XS2335966557 JPMorgan Chase & Co.
22 XS2335966631 JPMorgan Chase & Co.
23 US69351UAW36 PPL Electric Utilities Corp.
24 XS2337339977 Aareal Bank AG
25 XS2332979769 Asian Development Bank (ADB)
26 XS2337335710 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
27 XS2332689764 Danfoss Finance I B.V.
28 XS2337349778 Kommunalbanken AS
29 XS2334577108 Kommuninvest i Sverige AB
30 XS2332552541 Louis Dreyfus Company B.V.
31 XS2337061670 CCEP Finance [Ireland] DAC
32 XS2337061837 CCEP Finance [Ireland] DAC
33 USU37786AD91 Glencore Funding LLC
