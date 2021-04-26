Giving investors the opportunity to access private equity capital returns through a listed investment vehicle

Unique investment strategy focused on Late Stage (high growth) companies from innovative sectors (Tech, Fintech, Medtech with ESG/Impact focus) and specific regions (Silicon Valley, USA Israel)

Ability to capture value creation by having the flexibility to select the timing of the investment allowing HGO to accompany private tech companies through their growth phase

Long term capital growth target through a diversified portfolio: private and listed companies as well as alternative strategies

Strong deal flow perspective supported by an extensive network of industry executives developed over a long period by the seasoned management team

Clear benefits of a listing over a classic private investment fund structure include: market liquidity, transparency of portfolio holdings, distribution of dividends in the medium term and control of investment timing

The solid foundation of an initial investment capacity of €9.6 million, should be progressively reinforced through subsequent issues of shares

Hamilton Global Opportunities (ISIN: GB00BMDXQ672 Ticker: ALHGO), the investment vehicle of Hamilton Ventures, today announces the direct listing of its shares on Euronext Growth Paris.

Gustavo Perrotta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hamilton Global Opportunities declares: "The listing of Hamilton Global Opportunities will give investors access to a permanent capital vehicle able to capture value creation from investment opportunities in Tech, Fintech and Medtech with a particular focus on social impact, mainly in two regions well renowned for the quality of their ecosystem, Silicon Valley and Israel. More globally, we aim to provide transparent access to private investment opportunities while offering liquidity, transparency and governance enabled by the listing of the shares. Like a virtuous circle, the permanent capital model also helps us to maximise our long-term capital return through complete control of the timing of each investment and exit. We are excited to join the rich and diversified Euronext Growth community and are confident that the listing will provide a solid foundation to support our future expansion. I am thrilled to leverage our extensive network consolidated during the 12 years following the creation of Hamilton Ventures, during which we have validated our investment rationale and operational processes focusing on Late Stage (high growth) tech opportunities."

Listing details:

Market: Euronext Growth Paris

Share denomination: Hamilton Global Opportunities

ISIN code: GB00BMDXQ672

Mnemonic: ALHGO

Number of shares listed: 318,564

Par value of the shares: €0.0001

Nature and form of the shares: Ordinary shares

Currency: Euros

Quotation method: Continuous

First day of trading: April 26, 2021

Investor dedicated page available at the following address: investment.hamiltonvc.com

Hamilton Global Opportunities, origination and execution of world-class opportunities

full transparency on the governance, daily pricing, trading, visibility, credibility, news flow, research on the Company A distinctive "inclusive" approach - it is the Manager's intention to create a network effect between shareholders, investee companies and last but not least between shareholders and investee companies

aiming to start distributing a long-term stable dividend flow in the medium term The ability to execute - well seasoned management team that brings years of experience in banking, public/private markets, structuring, risk management

between 24 and 48 months The desire to scale - having a "spendable" currency means that we can potentially explore the M&A market and consolidate the AUM to get into bigger and more lucrative deals

12 years of knowledge of the private market, over 22 years of experience in the US markets have given us a clear edge over the course of the years in searching and selecting the real partners who can make the difference Quality Origination - as above this gives us a privileged access into unique situations

Partner of the operation

Financial Advisor and Listing Sponsor

TP ICAP (Europe) SA

About Hamilton Global Opportunities

Hamilton Global Opportunities PLC ("HGO") evolved from the Hamilton Ventures: Merchant Banking boutique ("Hamilton") that was founded in 2009 by Sir Peter Middleton and Gustavo Perrotta in response to the valuation-driven growth capital opportunities that became apparent following the financial crisis. Hamilton's focus has to date been on strategic advisory and "club deals" for direct investments into growth stage private companies. The management team at Hamilton has over the last 12 years gained an enormous amount of experience and developed a unique track record in structuring bespoke direct investments in a diverse portfolio of companies in different sectors and geographies. Through its extensive network of advisors, bankers, co-investors, industry leaders and sector specialists, Hamilton made investments across Social Media, Gaming, Nanotech, Medtech and Fintech in Europe and the United States. As the strategy developed there was a more focused approach with more concentration on Tech, Fintech and MedTech in two main geographies: Silicon Valley and Israel.

