Montag, 26.04.2021
Sondermeldung, 26.4.2021: Kurschance der Woche?
WKN: A2AKB9 ISIN: DK0060738599 
26.04.21
09:29 Uhr
42,200 Euro
+0,280
+0,67 %
GlobeNewswire
26.04.2021 | 09:17
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Demant A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen
as per 27 April 2021. 



ISIN:         DK0060738599             
-------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Demant                
-------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 240,691,168 shares (DKK 48,138,233.60)
-------------------------------------------------------------
Change:        563,335 shares (DKK 112,667)     
-------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  240,127,833 shares (DKK 48,025,566.60)
-------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 0.20               
-------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      DEMANT                
-------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3247                 
-------------------------------------------------------------





__________________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=854497
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
