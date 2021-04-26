Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Demant A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 27 April 2021. ISIN: DK0060738599 ------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Demant ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 240,691,168 shares (DKK 48,138,233.60) ------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 563,335 shares (DKK 112,667) ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 240,127,833 shares (DKK 48,025,566.60) ------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.20 ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DEMANT ------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3247 ------------------------------------------------------------- __________________________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=854497