First North Denmark: TROPHY GAMES Development A/S - admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Please be informed that TROPHY GAMES Development A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 27 April 2021. Name: TROPHY GAMES Development ------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061537206 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TGAMES ------------------------------------------------------- Volume: 27,412,500 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 29240299 ------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.02 ------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North Denmark / 100 ------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------- Mic code: DSME ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 220984 ------------------------------------------------------- ICB classification: Industry Supersector ---------------------------------------------------- 40 4020 Consumer Discretionary Consumer Products & Services ---------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=854470