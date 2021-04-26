Anzeige
Montag, 26.04.2021
Sondermeldung, 26.4.2021: Kurschance der Woche?
GlobeNewswire
26.04.2021 | 09:17
First North Denmark: TROPHY GAMES Development A/S - admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Please be informed that TROPHY GAMES Development A/S will be admitted to
trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 27 April 2021. 





Name:             TROPHY GAMES Development 
-------------------------------------------------------
ISIN:             DK0061537206       
-------------------------------------------------------
Short name:          TGAMES          
-------------------------------------------------------
Volume:            27,412,500 shares    
-------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number: 29240299         
-------------------------------------------------------
Face value:          DKK 0.02         
-------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:          1            
-------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:        First North Denmark / 100
-------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:       MiFID II tick size table 
-------------------------------------------------------
Mic code:           DSME           
-------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:         220984          
-------------------------------------------------------



ICB classification:

Industry        Supersector         
----------------------------------------------------
40           4020            
Consumer Discretionary Consumer Products & Services
----------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=854470
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
