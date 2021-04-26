Anzeige
Montag, 26.04.2021
Sondermeldung, 26.4.2021: Kurschance der Woche?
WKN: A2AD2Q ISIN: DK0060696300 Ticker-Symbol: 8ZI 
Frankfurt
26.04.21
09:17 Uhr
15,630 Euro
+0,040
+0,26 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.04.2021 | 09:17
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement
No. 21/2021

Copenhagen, 26 April 2021

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 10 March 2021, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S ("STG") announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 600 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company's capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group's share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 19 April to 23 April 2021:

Number of sharesAverage purchase price, DKKTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement558,158 68,795,803
19 April 202125,000121.163,029,113
20 April 202130,000117.343,520,284
21 April 202127,500116.243,196,732
22 April 202125,000117.242,931,065
23 April 202138,000116.474,425,944
Accumulated under the program703,657 85,898,940

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 19 April - 23 April 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 3,937,905 treasury shares, corresponding to 3.94% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

Attachments

  • 23 APR 2021 PUBLIC_SBB_SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/90b90023-f10d-4429-95ec-19dc7c78222f)
  • Company Announcement no 21 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e03f8fde-6b0c-4c1b-aefb-6fc995a0dac4)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
