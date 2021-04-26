Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement

No. 21/2021





Copenhagen, 26 April 2021





Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 10 March 2021, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S ("STG") announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 600 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company's capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group's share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 19 April to 23 April 2021:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 558,158 68,795,803 19 April 2021 25,000 121.16 3,029,113 20 April 2021 30,000 117.34 3,520,284 21 April 2021 27,500 116.24 3,196,732 22 April 2021 25,000 117.24 2,931,065 23 April 2021 38,000 116.47 4,425,944 Accumulated under the program 703,657 85,898,940

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 19 April - 23 April 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 3,937,905 treasury shares, corresponding to 3.94% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:

Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,

phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,

phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

