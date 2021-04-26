Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Nilar International AB on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (180/21)

Listing of Nilar International AB on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Nilar International AB, company registration number 556600-2977, fulfills Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Nilar International AB applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be April 30, 2021. The company has 30 523 156 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: NILAR ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed1 43 396 279 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015950001 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 221609 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556600-2977 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------ 60 Energy ------------ 6010 Energy ------------ 1 See prospectus page 17 and 19, Sw version When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from April 30, 2021 up to and including May 3, 2021 i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 20 and 92 in the prospectus. This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on 085280399.