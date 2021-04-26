French company Céléwatt energized its 250 kW ground-mounted array, built with mounting structures made of raw oak wood.From pv magazine France French cooperative Céléwatt has completed construction on a 250 kW solar park in Carayac, a commune in the Lot department in southwestern France. The ground-mounted array was built with mounting structures made of raw oak wood, that was not processed in a sawmill. To optimize the mechanical characteristics of the rough wood and to avoid any discontinuity in the fibers, 600 oaks were cut, out of the growing season. A first in France and in the world, this ...

